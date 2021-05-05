Will Sulem Calderon’s Character Gaby Castillo Loose EZ to the Mayans M.C?

At the beginning of Mayans M.C. Season 3, EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) started up a relationship with Gaby (Sulem Calderon), the young lady whose family he helped rescue from ruthless coyotes earlier in the series. While their relationship had moved forward in some significant ways, it has also been troubled by the violence that comes from EZ’s life as an outlaw biker. In Episode 5, E.Z. was shot and almost killed while out with Gaby.

Thankfully, he survived his injuries with the aid of his love interest. When Bishop (Michael Irby) tells EZ to leave and take Gaby with him while the club tries to figure out what happened in the wake of the shooting, for a bit, EZ gets to live this kind of fantasy life with Gaby. He gets to live in this dream world of what love could look like for him and Gaby if he weren’t a part of the Mayans M.C. And, unfortunately before the episode ends, he has to wake up from it all.

EZ knows that he’s going to have to choose at some point, and fans are wondering if Gaby will lose the love of her life to the Mayans M.C.

Sulem talked about Gaby and EZ in an interview with Pop Culture and said, "I feel like JD and I, we had this understanding of the depth and the complexity of this relationship and how we really wanted to give it our all and give this thrill performance especially for the fans."

Sulem's character, Gaby, may not be with EZ by the end Season 3.

In Episode 8 of Mayans M.C., Gaby tells EZ that she got into nursing school and that it has been a dream of hers for quite some time. However, she applied to the school before she and EZ started dating, and since the school is in Lodi, she would have to leave Santo Padre. Gaby is torn about whether she wants to stay to be with him or go to nursing school. EZ shares the good news with his family, and she quickly explains that she may not attend the school, which angers Angel (Clayton Cardenas).

He questions her, as she is wearing his dead mother's apron, on why she would want to stay in the town and says, "You think there's any happy endings in this town. In this house? Ask the last lady to wear that thing." Later EZ tells his girlfriend that she should pursue her dreams. She changes the subject, letting him know that the reason she came to the U.S. was to escape violence, and she doesn't ever want to see anything like she had when he'd been shot. That doesn't last long though.

When they go to get ice cream, two men confront Gaby regarding her immigration status and start saying horrible things. Gaby tries to leave, and as EZ comes back in from taking a call, he figures out what happens and beats the two men up. He accidentally hits Gaby in the process, and as he tries to apologize, police officers swarm him. As she looks on in horror, he's arrested. Could this be the end of Gaby and EZ? Is this him choosing Mayans M.C. over her?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, JD Prado discussed Season 3 of Mayans M.C. and his character. He stated, "We see the conflict he has between being a fully patched brother and trying to run away from who he truly is. He can either embrace it or he can run from it, but staying in the middle is going to get him killed."