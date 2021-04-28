Will Coco's Downward Spiral of Drug Abuse on 'Mayans M.C.' Cause Him to Die?

The FX crime series Mayans M.C. created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James is the follow-up series to Sons of Anarchy and begins two-and-a-half years after the events of the flagship series. The show centers around the Mayans Motorcycle Club that lives in the fictitious town of Santo Padre. In Season 1, viewers learn the backstory of Coco’s (Richard Cabral) life, a member of the club with an extremely troubled childhood. His mother was a sex worker who battled heavy drug addiction.

Coco ultimately kills his mother in the same season and vows never to be anything like her. However, being shot near the end of Season 2 leaves him injured and blind. The pain from his eye after the shooting leads Coco back to drugs, and he starts taking painkillers. Season 3 is coming to an end, and fans see a glimpse of history repeating itself as Coco becomes the broken parental figure to his daughter, Leticia (Emily Tosta).

Does Coco die in Season 3 of 'Mayans M.C.'?

Over the course of Season 3, viewers have watched Coco become addicted to oxycodone and later meth after a botched attempt at a robbery on Meth Mountain. He ends up being at the mercy of Meth Mountain's major player Isaac (JR Bourne), which leads him to steal heroin from his fellow Mayans. As Coco spends all his free time on Meth Mountain, we've watched him totally succumb to his drug addiction. It's clear that he's fallen deep and that there's no turning back for poor Coco.

Things start to get quite ugly in Episode 7, where Coco gets into a heartbreaking and unpleasant argument with Leticia. She’s irritated with her father’s behavior and lets him know that she’s noticed that some of her possessions have gone missing lately, hinting that her dad took them to sell for drugs. Coco denies he took her stuff, and Leticia seems to believe him. She lets him know that she’s willing to help him, and a stubborn Coco tells her he doesn’t want her help.

Leticia, who’s hurt and frustrated by her father’s rejection, stomps off angrily, but not before telling him he should just overdose and be done with everything. Unfortunately, when Leticia returns to the house, she's in shock when she finds a lifeless Coco on the couch next to Hope (Vanessa Giselle).

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Richard talks about his character and about his heroin addiction in Season 3 of Mayans M.C. When asked whether Coco dies in the series, he says, "I can't tell you what happens! Humanity has only two options: You can choose to live or to die. That's it, and that's the choice he will be faced with. Up to this point, he's been on a trajectory of death. He's been numbing his pain all this time, so by the end of the episode, he is faced with those two choices."