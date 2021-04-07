Does Adelita Tell Angel the Truth About What Happened to Their Baby on 'Mayans M.C.'?

On the Season 2 finale of Mayans M.C. , viewers saw Adelita (Carla Baratta) handcuffed to a hospital bed on the verge of giving birth to her and Angel's (Clayton Cardenas) child. Assistant U.S. Attorney Potter (Ray McKinnon) does not give Adelita citizenship, even though Angel is blackmailing him. Instead, he calls him and sends him a photo of his newborn baby.

Potter just wanted Angel to think that Adelita was dead, but thankfully when Season 3 premiered, she is alive. Potter releases Adelita to what he thinks is the Mexican authorities, but her rebel group, Los Olvidados, actually saves her.

He tells Angel, "We share a common bond now. We both know the unbearable loneliness of losing the woman we love, and we both feel the primal familial pain every time we realize that our sons will never know who we are."

When Adelita was let go by Potter, he did not give her back her son. Now, fans want to know what happened to her baby. Keep reading to find out more about Adelita and Angel's child.

Adelita tells Angel that their baby died, but is that what actually happened?

Viewers were totally shocked when Adelita is seen at the end of Episode 3 of Mayans M.C. of the newest season sitting in the living room of her child's father. She surprises Angel only to see him enjoying the company of another female, and with a stunned look on his face, he was left as shocked as fans. In Episode 4, we see Angel tell Adelita that he thought he would never see her again after being held captive, basically giving her an excuse for his actions.

She sits there in silence and doesn't speak to him, and when she finally does, it's to tell him what happened to their baby. Adelita reveals to Angel that their baby boy was dead. We can see that Angel is completely devastated, and again Adelita shocks us, and we're left wondering if this is what really happened to her baby. There's been no indication that Potter killed or had someone else kill their son, but it is fair to think that they will never see their child again.

Maybe she said that because she was heartbroken to see the man she loves with another woman, after everything she had been through. In an interview with GameSpot, Carla talks about how her Mayans M.C. character Adelita is not the same woman she was last season. She shares, "I think it's gonna be really difficult for her to find the strength and to get to that warrior that she always had and the other she lost with Los Olvidados and with her kid ripped from her.

Carla adds, "And it's going to be beautiful and hard to see a person going through all that she's going through, and she's going through the whole season." Hopefully, Adelita will come out on the other side stronger and more powerful, and just maybe, she will be reunited with her baby. Only time will tell what happens between Adelita and Angel, whether or not they will get their baby back if he's alive, and if she can rebuild Los Olvidados.

