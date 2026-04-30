If You're Wondering If There Will Be a Season 2 of 'Rooster' You're in Luck! “It’s been heartening to feel the audience embrace 'Rooster.'" By Niko Mann Published April 29 2026, 9:30 p.m. ET Source: HBO

If you are a fan of the HBO comedy series Rooster and wondering if there will be a season 2 of the hit show, you are not alone. The popular hit stars Steve Carrlell from The Office as an author navigating his relationship with his daughter at the fictional Ludlow College.

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The HBO series premiered on March 8, 2026, and quickly delivered the largest audience debut for the network in a decade, per Deadline. So, will there be a Season 2 of Rooster?

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Will there be a Season 2 of 'Rooster'?

Yes, there will be a Season 2 of Rooster on HBO. Rooster was renewed for a second season on April 9, only halfway into the first season. The premiere episode was watched by 2. 4 million viewers in the U.S. within the first three days of the episode's debut, which is the biggest audience for a comedy premiere at the network over a decade.

One month after the debut, the show is in the network's top three shows as fans flock to the comedy every Sunday. President Creative Affairs at Warner Bros. Television, Clancy Collins White, said the company is thrilled about the success of the "heartfelt, endearing series."

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“Rooster is a heartfelt, endearing series, and its second-season renewal is richly deserved,” she said. "Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses are masters of their craft, bringing their signature heart and humor to life through an incredible cast led by Steve Carell. We’re thrilled to continue this creative journey with HBO and Doozer."

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Rooster is Warner Bros. TV's first series for HBO since the sci-fi drama Westworld, and the comedy features Steve as an author navigating his complicated relationship with his daughter, who is played by Charly Clive. The series also includes an excellent cast with Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai.

He crushed it, alright. #Rooster is officially renewed for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/mDRWsUlaB1 — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 9, 2026

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Bill said it was a career highlight to work with Warner Bros. and HBO. “We are so grateful to Warner Bros. Television and HBO for being such great partners and to Casey, Amy, and Channing for giving us the opportunity to keep making this show with Steve and our amazing cast,” he said. “It’s been a career highlight for both of us, but more for Matt than me." HBO executive Amy Gravitt noted that Rooster Season 2 will pick up during the Spring Semester at the fictional Ludlow College.

The first season featured Steve's character, Greg Russo, moving to closer to his art history professor daughter following his divorce, who is also going through a divorce.