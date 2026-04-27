Why Jim Matthews Was Killed in 'From' and What It Means for the Creepy Town Jim Matthews got closer to the truth than anyone else and the town made sure he paid for it. By Darrell Marrow Published April 27 2026, 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Amazon

Season 3 of From ended with one of the series’ biggest cliffhangers — the death of Jim Matthews. Jim died because he got too close to the truth. In this town, finding answers can get you killed real quick.

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Jim, played by Eion Bailey, was the patriarch of the Matthews family. Their arrival helped launch the MGM+ horror into one of its most chaotic and emotional storylines. Created by John Griffin, From follows residents trapped in a nightmare town that will not let them leave. They face monsters, visions, talismans, time loops, and constant mystery.

Source: Amazon

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Why was Jim killed in ‘From'?

Jim arrived in town with his wife, Tabitha, and their children, Julie and Ethan. He stepped into the role of the logical dad right away. He pushed for explanations. He built systems. He focused on protecting his family while trying to make sense of a place that made little sense. That mindset made him valuable, but it also made him a target.

His biggest move came when he started trying to crack the town’s mysteries. Jim helped push theories about the town, worked on the radio tower idea, and kept chasing the possibility that someone or something was watching them. He was not always right, and he definitely rubbed people the wrong way at times, but he never stopped digging.

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By the Season 3 finale, the truth started getting way too close. Tabitha and Jade uncovered a huge piece of the town’s backstory. The children who kept appearing to them were not random ghosts. Jade learned that “anghkooey” meant “remember,” and the memories connected him and Tabitha to a much older cycle in the town.

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That discovery opened up one of the biggest secrets in From — the monsters were once people. Fatima revealed that the creatures sacrificed their children and made a bargain with “something horrible” because they were promised they would live forever. That means the smiling creatures in the woods are not just monsters for monster’s sake. They are tied to the town’s original sin. Then the Man in the Yellow Suit stepped in and killed Jim before he could dig deeper.

Could Jim return to ‘From'?

At the end of Season 3 and into Season 4, Jim was killed by the mysterious Man in the Yellow Suit. The moment was vicious. The Season 4 premiere opened with Julie watching her father get his throat sliced by the Man in Yellow. He told her there was “no way to change a story once it’s been told,” then turned his attention back to Jim. Julie has been tied to the show’s time-bending “storywalking” idea, but the Man in Yellow made it clear that even time travel has rules. She could witness the horror, but she could not stop it.