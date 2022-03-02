'The Kings of Napa': Is the OWN Drama Series Renewed for Season 2?

When asked if she thought the show had a chance for renewal, Janine stated," I think we have a really good chance. Once people see the show, they become addicted. So, it's really about widening that pool of viewership [going forward]. The more you get to know the family, the more you get pulled in."

We do know that if the show comes back for a second season, Janine is seriously considering making Sheila (Monique Jasmine Paul) a real villain. There will also certainly be a new set of people that will "wreak havoc on the Kings in Season 2."

OWN tends to be fairly faithful to their programming and we're clutching our wine glasses that The Kings of Napa will be back for a second season.