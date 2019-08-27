Fans Demand a Season 2 of 'Rust Valley Restorers'

If you like cars and white guys in dreads, you'll probably love Rust Valley Restorers. The show arrived on Netflix in the summer of 2019, and gained a lot more attention than it ever had on its original Canadian History Channel.

Fans who've already binged the debut season's eight episodes are hungry for more of Mike Hall and his team. So will there be a Season 2 of Rust Valley Restorers? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Netflix

Will there be a Season 2 of Rust Valley Restorers? Our hunch is that there will, indeed, be a Season 2 of this show, considering how much fans seem to love it already. It follows Mike Hall and his business, Rust Bros Restoration, where his goal is to restore classic cars for local enthusiasts.

"I opened a restoration shop to try and turn my passion into profit, restoring cars that the average person can afford," he says in the trailer. "I've spent close to two million bucks of my money," he adds, showing off the 400 rusty and abandoned cars that sit in his lot. "Invested. Invested, not spent. I've invested [$2 million] in my metallic hallucinations."

Well, while it might not be for everyone, Rust Valley Restorers is becoming a quick niche favorite for fans who enjoy watching restoration shows, car shows, and HGTV-type of content. "Some of these car restoration shows are so professionally done, where nothing ever goes wrong," says one fan on reddit about what makes Rust Valley Restorers so satisfying.

"It was refreshing to watch a show where everything does go wrong, and all of the cast is always covered in dirt and oil," they continued. "So it gets a recommendation [from] me." When will Rust Valley Restorers Season 2 be released?

Source: Netflix

According to The Cinemaholic, "you can expect Rust Valley Restorers Season 2 to release sometime in December, 2019." And although neither Netflix nor the History Channel has released an official word that the series is coming back, we trust the outlet's thinking.

They posit that the series' novel concept, as well as the increasing interest in car shows on Netflix puts Rust Valley Restorers in a position to succeed in a second season. Which is great news for fans who've watched all of Season 1 and can't wait for more.

Fans adore Rust Valley Restorers. The Cinemaholic also made the great point that Netflix usually picks up shows from other networks when they know there's potential for more than one season. And we really hope they're right because fans on Twitter are already clamoring for more rusty car restorations.

"What I know about classic American cars would fit on the back of a postage stamp, but I am so over-invested in Rust Valley Restorers on Netflix," wrote one poetic fan. "Mike Hall is such a joy to watch and his enthusiasm is infectious!"