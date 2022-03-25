The Picture Perfect First Family Is Anything but in BET's ‘The Oval’ — Will There Be a Season 4?

American citizens, rejoice, as The Oval has officially been re-elected for Season 4! As reported by Deadline, BET renewed The Oval and Sistas, both of which are Tyler Perry-penned series. Despite some viewers criticizing The Oval cast's acting skills — not to mention Tyler Perry's questionable portrayal of Black women in America — per the Nielsen ratings, "Sistas and The Oval are currently the No. 1 and No. 2 series, respectively, airing on cable with African Americans P2+."

Production for Season 4 of The Oval is set to take place at Tyler Perry Studios during the spring of 2022.