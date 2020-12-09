The New Season of 'Mr. Iglesias' Already Leaves Us Wanting More

Whether we know him as Gabriel Iglesias or Fluffy, we knew him first as a stand-up comedian. However, in today’s COVID-19 world, stand-up comedy is either non-existent or has moved to a completely virtual medium. Luckily for Fluffy, his work on Mr. Iglesias dates back to the before-times in 2017, so he was already working on this project.

Since Mr. Iglesias took off, however, Fluffy has only hoped to continue working on it, although he did not expect to be an actor. He’s always been a stand-up comedian, but he shared to TV Insider , “I’m still too stuck in my ways as far as stand-up. I haven’t done any Zoom shows or stand-up comedy concerts. I’ve seen it done, but I can’t get with it.” Although, while we may not see virtual stand-up from Fluffy, that doesn’t mean Mr. Iglesias won’t tackle it.

If there is another season of Mr. Iglesias, Gabriel shared that he does want the show to tackle COVID-19. He speculates, “Unfortunately, I think we’re going to be in this mess for at least another six months. We always try to stay ahead of the curve.” With Zoom classes and distance learning being the reality for many students, having Gabe teach his students virtually makes sense for a potential next season.

Watch the new season of Mr. Iglesias on Netflix today.