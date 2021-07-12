Gabriel Iglesias Had a Messy Breakup He Probably Isn't Eager to Repeat

If you think you’re going to get some clues to Gabriel’s dating life through social media, you are sorely mistaken. His Instagram is more of a testament to his career and a tribute to his fans than an online chronicle of his dating life. He does regularly post throwback photos of a younger Fluffy and an occasional family picture, but for the most part, Gabriel’s private life is pretty off the books.

If Fluffy did find love on Celebrity Dating Game, he's definitely staying mum about it for the moment. Hopefully, he may give us an update once his episode airs and we'll learn if he's got a new lady in his life.

Catch Gabriel on Celebrity Dating Game on July 12 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.