Never Mind Those Proposal Pics — Cree Cicchino Isn’t Engaged to Jaheem Toombs

In May 2020, Jaheem marked Cree’s birthday with a loving post on Instagram . “Babe, I love you more than words can describe,” the 100 Things to Do Before High School alum said. “My life would look so different if you weren’t in it, and I’m so thankful for your existence! I will never forget the day we met on the Paramount lot and acted a whole fool, running around, singing Ariana, and being a whole public disturbance… Did we hijack a golf cart that night, or am I making that up?”

“Anyways, if someone told me then we’d still be in this b---h five years later, I would have absolutely believed them because I knew you were my soulmate from our first Scream Queens marathon! Usually when this day comes around, I post the most cringy videos I can find of us… but since we really do be adult rats, here’s some relatively decent pictures from two of my favorite days.”