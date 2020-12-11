You Won't Believe What Miranda May Is up to Now!

According to her IMDb page , Miranda has been acting since she was 8 years old! Her film debut was The Heartbreak Kid with Ben Stiller, and guest roles on television shows quickly followed. Miranda's passion for stand-up comedy, however, is what led to her involvement with Disney Channel. They selected her for the recurring character "Spacey Lacey" on Liv and Maddie in 2015.

Shortly after her debut on Disney Channel, Miranda was cast as one of the main characters in Bunk'd — a spinoff of Jessie that's set at a wilderness camp. Despite Disney's tendency to end their shows around the third or fourth season, a Twitter post from Feb. 24, 2020 seems to confirm that Bunk'd is alive and well for a fifth season! Miranda's character Lou is a counselor-turned-camp director.

Speaking of Bunk'd, it was revealed on both Twitter and Instagram that Miranda's horizons are broadening within the film and television field, and she will direct at least one episode of the upcoming fifth season.

In a small exchange between a fan and John Beck (the director of Liv and Maddie), John shared his enthusiasm about Miranda's new role on the show, saying: "Miranda's a smart girl. She'll do a great job!"