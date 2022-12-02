Some of Country Legend Willie Nelson's 8 Children Have Followed in His Musical Footsteps

Papa was a rolling stone! Willie has eight children that he shares with his current wife and several exes, including an ex-girlfriend.

For starters, Willie was married to Martha Matthews from 1952 to 1962. During their union, Willie and Martha welcomed Lana in 1953, Susie in 1956, and Willy “Billy” Jr., in 1958, who later passed away in 1991 after commiting suicide, per AP News.