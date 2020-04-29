The ‘Win the Wilderness’ Winners Are Not Living in Alaska Full Time (SPOILERS!)

A new competition show just hit Netflix, and it’s a perfect blend of Survivor meets Alaskan Bush People, and it’s going to be a new obsession.

Initially a BBC2 production, Win the Wilderness follows six British couples looking to find their little slice of wilderness heaven. While the show hit Netflix on April 22nd, it was filmed back in May or June 2019, and people who have already burned through the season want to know what has been going on with the Win the Wilderness winners now.

Each of the six couples is originally from England, and during the competition, they have to prove they have what it takes to care for the massive off-the-grid property in Alaska. Win the Wilderness aired initially in the UK in January 2020 before it was picked up for an American release on Netflix.

The description Netflix explains the new reality TV show as being, “six couples compete to prove they’ve got the survival skills to win the deed to an extraordinary home deep in the vast, rugged wilderness of Alaska.”

Who won ‘Win the Wilderness’? Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Here’s your alert, if you haven’t watched yet and you don’t want to be spoiled, bookmark this and come back in a few hours. The property the couples are fighting to win was built and manned by Duane and Rena Ose, and they’re also the people who ultimately decide the winner Win the Wilderness. After putting each of the paired contestants through the ropes, one couple came out on top: Mark Warner and Emily Padfield.

That means there is no waiting to find out who won, no weekly suspense drips of new episodes. You can sit, and binge-watch the whole season and follow along with the exciting ways each couple has to prove they are the perfect fit to take over the property at the end of the competition.

Source: Netflix