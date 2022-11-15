Here's Everything We Know About the 'The Witches of Eastwick' Remake So Far
Three beautiful, intelligent witches conjure up the man of their dreams in the 1987 classic The Witches of Eastwick — what could possibly go wrong?
A lot, it turns out. Will the Witches of Eastwick remake do justice to the original film?
There are many iconic witches that we've been blessed with in media over the years, with the titular witches of Eastwick earning a spot on the list for their power, humor, and utter relatability.
But could the remake possibly hold a candle to the original, what with Susan Sarandon, Cher, and Michelle Pfeiffer as the OG Eastwick witches? Here's what we know about the Witches of Eastwick remake so far.
Everything we know about the 'Witches of Eastwick' remake so far.
According to an August 2021 report from Screen Daily, Warner Bros. Pictures is, in fact, going forward with a Witches of Eastwick remake.
Swedish filmmaker Ninja Thyberg has been attached to the project to direct. Two producers working on the Witches of Eastwick remake include husband-and-wife producing team Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher.
Per Wick's IMDb, some of his past producing credits include Gladiator, Memoirs of a Geisha, The Great Gatsby, and the two Divergent films.
Fisher has also served as a producer on the aforementioned films, in addition to another film featuring another iconic witch — the 2005 Bewitched adaptation starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell.
When does the 'Witches of Eastwick' remake hit theaters?
As of Nov. 14, 2022, there's no official confirmation from Warner Bros. about the release date for the Witches of Eastwick remake, nor any casting news for the iconic lead characters.
As we wait for any more details we can get, here's an interesting tidbit: Apparently Susan Sarandon was originally cast in Cher's Witches of Eastwick role. She refused to change parts when director George Miller asked her.
Per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Susan said, "[After refusing to change parts while in Italy] I showed up in L.A. and I was no longer playing the part I was cast as." Susan then had to learn how to play the cello, and quickly.
Susan noted she decided to let go of her disappointment over her character change, adding, "I couldn't deal with them suing me. So, I stayed and became friends with everybody."
However, it clearly all turned out well, and Susan was grateful to Cher for "her wig and her clothing because that gold dress was Cher's. That wig was Cher's," she said, adding that it helped her "figure out" her character.
The original 1987 film was based on a 1984 book of the same name by author John Updike. Although plot details around the remake have yet to be confirmed, we think it's safe it would either be a modern update of the original film with the same basic story, or an adaptation of Updike's Witches of Eastwick sequel, The Widows of Eastwick.
While it'll be hard to recast the magic of the original film, we think the Witches of Eastwick remake can be magic in the right hands!