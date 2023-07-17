Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Hates When Boyfriend Works From Home, Claims He's Intruding on Her Alone Time In a viral post, a man reveals that his girlfriend hates when he works from home because he intrudes on her alone time. Read on for the full story. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 17 2023, Published 4:57 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images / Reddit u/lhaleorshine

Although it's nice to spend time with your significant other, sometimes you need a break. Take it from this woman in the popular "AITA" ("Am I the A------?") subreddit, who hates when her boyfriend works from home.

The original poster, who goes by the handle u/Green_Arachnid4133, revealed that his girlfriend hates when he works from home because he's intruding on her alone time. Read on for the full story. Plus, keep scrolling to hear what the internet has to say about the situation!

A woman hates when her boyfriend works from home.

The man explained he works an office job, but over time, he's been able to work from home more often. While this is more comfortable for him, it's a nightmare for his girlfriend.

"We live in a one-bedroom [and] one-bathroom apartment, so I don't have a [separate] office. I can not go to a coffee shop or something like that because I need to edit on my stationary computer (more power)," the OP said. He added that his girlfriend is a nurse and works 12-hour shifts, so when she has a day off, she wants time to herself.

Unfortunately, she doesn't get that time if her boyfriend works from home. One day, she confronted the OP and told him he was "intruding on her alone time" by working from home. He said she was "ridiculous" for feeling that way, but the OP's girlfriend suggested he get an office ASAP. So, who's in the wrong? Let's find out!

Redditors suggested the OP and his girlfriend get a bigger apartment.

The viral post instantly racked in hundreds of comments, with many fellow Redditors agreeing that there's no a------ in this situation. Instead, they understand both of their arguments.

One person commented, "NAH, it's fine for you to work from home, but for both of y'all's sake, it would make sense to find somewhere with a separate workspace for you." A second Redditor said, "It's your apartment too. That being said, I understand what she means about alone time."

"NTA for wanting to work from home, but you're YTA for invalidating her feelings and not hearing her out more. She's trying to set a boundary and express how she feels," another person wrote. "Now would be the time to listen to her, tell her how you feel, and try to come to a compromise. [Do not] tell her she's ridiculous."

A fourth Redditor added, "Definitely NAH — I love WFH and would be upset if I couldn't do it, but I definitely wouldn't blame somebody for being upset at never being alone, especially if they're used to getting some alone time." "If she is used to having some alone time, it's a difficult change for her, and a lot of people need that to recharge. At the same time, you should be able to take advantage of the benefits of working from home. Can you try to do it when you know she'll be at work?" someone asked.

Others suggested that the OP and his girlfriend look for a bigger apartment so they each "have your own space." The OP eventually took to the comment section and said they are "getting a bigger apartment, but for the next six months, we will have to remain in a one-bedroom."