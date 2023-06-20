Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Apple AirTag Catches Woman Repeatedly Stealing Flowers From Gravesite A person tracked down the individual who had repeatedly stolen flowers from a grave using *this* ingenious method. Here's what happened. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 20 2023, Published 2:21 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@tyrontspeer0

While death is, unfortunately, a part of life, that doesn’t make it any easier to deal with. Losing a loved one is undoubtedly the most heartbreaking thing many will experience — and all the time in the world often isn’t enough to heal those wounds.

So, to cope and pay respect, leaving flowers, balloons, photos, and more, on graves is one of the primary courses of action. And you would think everyone else would have the basic human decency to respect the said cemetery offerings.

Sadly, that isn't always the case. In a viral video reposted by TikTok creator @tyrontspeer0, they showed footage of a woman who repeatedly stole flowers from a person’s grave. They used an Apple AirTag to track her down. Here’s what happened.

Source: TikTok/@tyrontspeer0

A woman got caught after stealing flowers from someone’s grave thanks to an Apple AirTag.

In the viral TikTok, the creator reposted a video wherein a person tracked down the individual who had repeatedly stolen flowers from a grave using an ingenious method.

The woman had allegedly taken plants from the grave on several occasions. The person paying their respects placed an Apple AirTag in a flower pot the next time they left something at the grave.

And sure enough, their plan went off without a hitch. What followed was a confrontation involving several police officers arriving at an older woman’s home. The flower pot in question was sitting in her front yard.

The person then reached their hand into the soil inside the vessel and pulled out the plastic bag-wrapped Apple AirTag they had originally placed there.

Social media users shared their experiences of having flowers stolen from graves.

Source: TikTok/@tyrontspeer0

While it’s difficult to wrap one’s head around why an individual would ever take flowers from a gravesite, the TikTok comment section proved that it occurs far more often than one might think. The stories of theft at cemeteries are shocking to say the least.

One individual shared that he brought flowers and balloons to his wife’s grave on Valentine’s Day in 2023, and someone stole the gift he had given his late partner. Someone else mentioned that people have repeatedly taken items from her child’s grave.

“I have to start practically bolting down the flower saddles,” the creator said. “I wrote her full name under every leaf too.” A former cemetery employee pointed out the unfortunate reality of the situation, revealing that far too many people engage in such disrespectful behavior.

The comment section even included people who witnessed flowers being stolen.

Source: TikTok/@tyrontspeer0

Aside from opening up about their experiences with stolen cemetery items, other TikTok users revealed some of the things they’ve seen people do with their flowers when they actively see the theft unfold.

One creator revealed that she dated a grave digger in high school and that he brought her roses from a recent burial. “I was mortified, and he was immediately single,” she clarified. However, she wasn’t the only one who had experienced something similar to the video.