“Disrespectful” Tourist Blasted for Jumping Into Rome’s Trevi Fountain "But why?!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 29 2026, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @fabajoy | Unsplash - @Yana Marudova

There's a lot of people who've raised their children to have a complete lack of self awareness. They go through life, unaware of how they come off, oblivious to social norms and respectable mores. Their code of conduct begins and ends with their own feelings, and to many around them, are a total blight and nuisance in nearly every situation they enter.

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These types of folks are often easily clocked whenever they're traveling abroad. I, myself, am one of these individuals. I attempted to climb one of the pyramids in Giza, and was nearly thrown in jail.

I'd like to think I'm an example of someone who can change, and since then, I've been extremely respectful of local customs. Honestly, I was before that, but something came over me when it came to traversing the pyramid; seeing Hayden Christensen in that scene from Jumper propelled me to do such an idiotic thing. And it seems that this one woman, while visiting the Trevi Fountain in Rome, succumbed to this same base whim.

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Footage of her jumping into the fountain, which was constructed in the 18th century, has circulated online. In one TikTok posted by a user who uploads content under the handle @fabajoy, the woman jumps into the water and goes for a swim.

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Onlookers watch aghast as the woman, smiling, wades in the fountain's water, as a security guard can be heard shouting, "No!" repeatedly, urging her to get out. When she does, a man, who appears to be visiting the fountain with the woman, approaches the guard.

Source: TikTok

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He holds a hand up to the Fontana di Trevi worker as if to stop him from admonishing the woman. Then, the woman's companion holds his hands up together a la the prayer emoji, as if to signify he's asking forgiveness for the transgression.

He points to the two and can be heard making remarks in Italian, seemingly in an attempt to get them to back away from the fountain. According to online reports from other outlets, the woman who hopped into the pool is an influencer from Paraguay who decided to hop into the water for social media clout.

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The tourist from Paraguay was fined and banned for life from the fountain.

Purportedly, she received a $583 fine for the stunt and was also slapped with a "lifetime ban from attending the fountain." And she isn't the first person to do so, either. Two weeks prior to the woman's dive, a man from New Zealand also recorded himself diving right into the landmark.