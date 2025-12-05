‘Slave Play’ Playwright Jeremy O. Harris Arrested for Alleged Drug Smuggling in Japan The Tony-nominated writer was detained in Okinawa, Japan, in November 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 5 2025, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Writer and actor Jeremy O. Harris did what few are able to do in the entertainment industry: find success both behind and in front of the screen. Throughout his career, the actor, screenwriter, and playwright, tapped into many of his talents. Jeremy is best known for writing the critically acclaimed and multi-Tony-nominated play, Slave Play, as well as his work as a producer and co-writer of the A24 film Zola, plus his acting credits in Euphoria, Gossip Girl, and Emily In Paris.

In December 2025, the Yale graduate made headlines for something other than his powerful pen when he was arrested in Japan. Here's everything we know regarding his arrest.

Jeremy O. Harris was arrested following a trip to Japan in 2025.

Jeremy ended his year in Japanese police custody. According to Reuters, he was detained in Japan in November 2025 and, by the time of the Dec. 4 report, had been there for three weeks. Jeremy was on his way home from a tourist trip to Japan when he was stopped by customs officials Nov. 16 at Naha Airport after they allegedly found less than a gram of MDMA in his bag. He was immediately arrested due to suspicion of violating Japan's Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act.

Jeremy had traveled to the resort island from the U.K. with a layover in Taiwan, reportedly for tourism. Okinawa, known for its beaches and located about 930 miles southwest of Tokyo, is a popular vacation destination. However, Japan itself is known for being one of the strictest countries in terms of enforcing a drug-free environnment, and often crack down on any possession case, big or small.

What were Jeremy O. Harris's charges?

As of this writing, Jeremy remains in Okinawa's custody, and it's unclear whether he admitted to any criminal activity. His team also hasn't addressed the arrest publicly. Though he hasn't spoken about his arrest, according to Variety, he's facing multiple criminal charges. Local prosecutors received a criminal complaint on Dec. 4 from Okinawa customs officials, moving the case toward formal charges

