Disturbing Allegations Against Retired Hockey Star Ryan Kesler Have Come to Light Kesler allegedly engaged in the contact "through force or coercion and/or (had) reason to know the victim was physically helpless."

Content warning: This article contains references to alleged criminal sexual contact with a child and may be disturbing to read. A fall from grace can be particularly long if you are accused of an unimaginable crime. Ice hockey star player Ryan Kesler was once on top of the world, with a booming career and the respect of his peers and loved ones. Now, he's facing a trial for a shocking crime.

Allegations against Kesler are serious, and a judge has decided to move the case to a trial. Here's what we know about the allegations being leveled against Kesler.

Source: MEGA

What do we know about the allegations against Ryan Kesler?

The alleged incident in question took place on New Year's Day 2025. On Oct. 23, 2025, charges were officially filed against him, and he was taken into custody. The charges allege that Kesler engaged in sexual contact with a 16-year-old child.

According to The Athletic, Kesler allegedly engaged in the contact “through force or coercion and/or (had) reason to know the victim was physically helpless.” The child, who is now 17, is the daughter of a friend of Kesler's, and says she fell asleep on the couch while at his house for a New Year's party along with family and other friends.

The child says she woke up to find his foot rubbing her crotch and her foot placed against his erect genitals. Throughout the night, prior to this incident, the child detailed a series of alleged boundary-crossing behaviors which culminated in the two of them watching a movie together, during which she dozed off.

She said in the complaint, “I told (Kesler) he was like a second father to me,” so watching a movie with him didn't feel unusual, despite some odd comments and behaviors leading up to the incident.

The child said that once she realized what was happening, “I woke up, I was in shock,” she said, “I kind of just sat there for a second and just tried processing what was happening.” The child said she moved her foot, adjusted her leg, and said, “No, no, no. I don’t want to do this. This isn’t happening." According to the complaint, Kesler replied, "No, you're OK here."

The child informed her family, and they reported the incident immediately. On Dec. 4, 2025, a judge determined the case, including two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree, should go to trial (per Sports Illustrated).

Ryan Kesler's net worth is still pretty hefty, despite his looming legal battle.

Before the horrifying allegations against Kesler, he had a very successful hockey career before retiring in 2019. He was known for his time playing with the Vancouver Canucks. And in 2010 and 2014, he played for Team USA in the Olympic Winter Games, taking home a 4th place win in 2014 and a silver medal in 2010.

In 2019, Kesler was in need of hip surgery and his mother had just been diagnosed with Crohn's disease, so he missed three seasons to care for family issues. In 2024, he admitted that he would not be returning (per Sporting News).

Prior to the allegations and as a result of his resounding professional ice hockey success, Kesler is estimated to have amassed a net worth of around $6 million, according to The Richest.

Source: MEGA

According to the internet, if you take a quick glance at TikTok, Kesler is all but judged guilty for the crimes that he is alleged to have committed. Now that he has been granted a trial, the truth will come out.