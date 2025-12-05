Al B. Sure!’s Net Worth Isn’t Clear-Cut, but His Legacy in R&B Definitely Is His first album ruled the R&B charts for seven weeks — and that was just the beginning. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 5 2025, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to the pioneers of late '80s R&B, few names carry the same mix of nostalgia and vocal smoothness as Al B. Sure! From slow jams that defined an era to radio waves that still carry his voice today, his impact is undeniable. But when it comes to Al B. Sure!’s net worth, things get a little murky — and the numbers don’t all agree.

Some sources suggest he’s worth $2 million, while others bump that estimate to $3 or even $4 million. So, what gives? Let’s take a closer look at where those numbers come from — and how his career built the legacy (and bank account) that people are still talking about.



Al B. Sure!’s net worth depends on who you ask — and when you ask them.

If you do a quick search, one of the first figures you’ll likely see is the $2 million estimate reported by Celebrity Net Worth. That’s probably the most cited source when it comes to celebrity finances. But here’s where it gets tricky: other outlets, blogs, and entertainment sites report numbers closer to $3 or even $4 million. It’s hard to say which figure is right — Celebrity Net Worth may be using outdated figures, or others might be rounding up a little too generously.

Al B. Sure! Singer, Songwriter, Producer, and Radio Host Net worth: $2 million Al B. Sure! is an R&B singer, songwriter, producer, and radio host who first broke through in the late '80s with hits like “Nite and Day.” Since then, he’s built a career that spans music, radio, and behind-the-scenes work in the industry. Birth Name: Albert Joseph Brown III Birth Date: June 4, 1968 Birth Place: Boston Partner: Karyn White (2012 - present) Children: 3

The truth is, celebrity net worth estimates are rarely exact. They're often based on publicly available information, like record sales, show appearances, and business ventures, but they don’t always account for private deals, royalties, or personal financial shifts. In Al B. Sure!’s case, the range makes sense — he’s had multiple income streams over the years, from music to producing to national radio gigs.

His financial portfolio reflects a decades-long career in music, producing, and radio.

Al B. Sure!, born Albert Brown III, burst onto the scene in 1988 with his debut album “In Effect Mode,” which didn’t just sell — it dominated. The album topped the Billboard R&B charts for seven straight weeks and spawned hits like “Nite and Day” and “Off on Your Own (Girl).” That kind of success doesn’t just make waves — it earns awards. He took home an American Music Award and a Soul Train Award, solidifying his place in R&B history, per Celebrity Net Worth.



His income didn’t stop at his own music. In the early ‘90s, Al B. Sure! worked with Quincy Jones on the classic “The Secret Garden (Sweet Seduction Suite),” collaborated with Diana Ross, and co-produced tracks for artists like Tevin Campbell and Jodeci. In fact, he helped co-write two of the hits from Jodeci’s debut album “Forever My Lady” and even worked with LL Cool J on “Loungin.” Those behind-the-scenes roles may not have been as flashy, but they were likely lucrative — especially given the royalties tied to big-name tracks.

After a pause in recording, he returned in 2009 with his fourth studio album “Honey, I’m Home,” released through Hidden Beach Recordings. By then, another chapter of his career was already gaining steam: radio.

In the 2010s, Al B. Sure! transitioned into broadcasting, eventually landing the coveted evening host role on the nationally syndicated “Love and R&B” radio show from Urban One. As the voice behind a show heard across adult contemporary stations nationwide, his influence only grew — and so did his ability to generate a steady income.

Beyond music and radio, he’s dabbled in TV as well. He launched a development division under his company, ABS Entertainment, and served as an executive producer on a Jamie Foxx HBO comedy special. He also appeared on the reality show The Ultimate Merger, proving he’s no stranger to the evolving world of entertainment.

Let’s not forget family. Al B. Sure! is the father of three sons, including actor and musician Quincy Brown, who was raised by Sean “Diddy” Combs after Al B. Sure!’s relationship with model Kim Porter ended. Quincy has often acknowledged his biological father’s influence, keeping Al B. Sure!’s legacy alive for a younger audience who may not have grown up with new jack swing, but still recognize the name.