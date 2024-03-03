Home > Viral News > Trending “Willingly Cleaning the Toilet Is Crazy” — Woman’s Taco Bell Bathroom Prank Gets Her Kicked Out "they should have given you a gift-card or something for that sweet kind gesture!" By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 3 2024, Published 8:43 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ugh_madison

Madison () is one of the more sincere, charming, and original TikTok users on the platform who is having an honest blast in all of the videos she puts out. She has a knack for staying in places for extended periods to see how long it'll take them to kick her out or pay for her meal at the world's rudest restaurant in all pennies.

Recently, she decided to see how her favorite restaurant in the entire world, Taco Bell, would treat her after she tried re-decorating the establishment's bathroom. She posted about her experience in a viral TikTok that's accrued over 1.2 million views on the popular social media platform.

"Taco Bell kicked me out for trying to clean the bathroom," she writes in a text overlay of her video, where she references @The Clean Girl, another TikTok user on the platform who posts a variety of different cleaning videos on her feed in which she showcases several public places

@ugh_madison Taco Bell kicked me out for trying to clean the bathroom 😞 @The Clean Girl videos inspired me to do this! I love her account ❤️ #cleantok #tacobell ♬ original sound - ugh madison

"Got kicked out of Taco Bell for decorating their bathroom. I tried surprising Taco Bell by cleaning their bathroom for free. I came here I surprised the workers by making them a cake and giving them flowers and they gave me free tacos," she said, referencing a time she visited the Taco Bell previously and decided to give the employees a spontaneous treat.

Unfortunately, they didn't seem to share the same excitement for her new gag as they did with her first one. However, according to Madison, the bathroom at this particular Taco Bell needed some TLC: "I thought they would like my new surprise as you can see the bathroom's a little dirty, it doesn't even have a lock it has duct tape on the door," she says while showing off some less-than-flattering photos of the fast food lavatory.

The video then cuts to Madison setting up some of the decor she got together: a sign that says, "Have a nice poop," along with a photograph of a Taco Bell hard shell taco, and another picture of the Taco Bell chihuahua with Yo Quiero Taco Bell! written beside it.

Placed behind the sign of the former mascot for the fast food franchise was a Christmas Tree decoration resting on top of the toilet's water tank. Madison said that while she was working on beautifying the area, "An employee opened the door and walked in on [her]," she said.

The TikToker shows a snippet of the awkward situation, which resulted in the employee laughing after discovering they just walked through the duct-taped handle door of the restroom and on a person who was already in there.

Madison mentions that due to the Taco Bell employee's jovial nature, she thought everything was ultimately going to "be fine" However, just around the same time she whipped out her cleaning supplies to get to work on the toilet, "the entire Taco Bell staff showed up at the bathroom door."

The video then transitions to audio of store employees knocking on the door, telling her that she needs to exit the restroom immediately. "Aww," Madison says. "Yeah, you can't," another worker tells her from behind the door, "you can't be doing all that," they continue.

"You gotta get out of here," one of the worker's tells her before she agrees to "move it all." "You don't want any of it?" she offers the workers some of the mints that she put in the cup as a nice little touch for folks in the bathroom who may want to freshen up their breath after chowing down on a Crunchwrap Supreme.

They denied her offer, leaving Madison feeling "sorry" about the ordeal. For all of her zeal in carrying out the prank, Madison seemed very apologetic and immediately cooperative with the Taco Bell employees' requests that she leave.

"Taco Bell kicked me out in five minutes I didn't even get the chance to clean. I'm sorry Taco Bell you're still my favorite restaurant I still love you," she says at the end of the video.

Viewers had a variety of responses to Madison's video — there was one TikToker who thought it was wild on Madison's part to take it upon herself to try and make the Taco Bell bathroom Spic and Span: "Willingly cleaning the toilet at Taco Bell is crazy," they said.

Someone else didn't seem too happy with the way the Taco Bell employees were treating Madison when she was attempting to re-decorate the fast food establishment's bathroom.

The Influencer seemed to take the entire thing in stride writing that she still considers the workers her friends: "No they’re still my besties," she penned. Someone else couldn't seem to wrap their heads around the fact that a worker would be angry at a person who, of their own volition, decided to up and complete their job tasks for them.