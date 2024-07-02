Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “I'm Shaking”: Woman Has Business Lunch With Man, Gets Ambushed by His GF Who Thinks It's a Date "The girlfriend showed up because she knows his real intentions." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 2 2024, Published 5:25 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @emilyjoylemus

If you've ever watched the horror film Audition, then you'll know that sometimes, people will meet up with individuals they're romantically interested in under false pretenses in order to get a shot with them as a potential love interest. Which many TikTokers think is what happened to Emily Joy Lemus (@emilyjoylemus) (minus the movie's gnarly ending) when she had a business meeting with a dude. The only problem was: the dude's girlfriend showed up and began chewing him out.

Emily recorded the awkward encounter between herself, the guy's girlfriend, and the guy during their meeting. While there were some folks who responded to her clip who thought that the guy's girlfriend was acting a fool, it seemed like there were more people who thought he was guilty of participating in some skulduggery.

"POV you're having a strictly business meeting and his gf shows up," the text overlay in the video reads which shows Emily recording herself from what looks like underneath the table. The camera is pointing upwards at her face. She reiterates in a caption for the video that it most certainly was not a date, and at the onset of the video, the man she was meeting can be heard talking to someone off-camera.

Emily addresses the man's girlfriend: "Hey you know what I have the understanding this is a professional exchange but ... you guys should work through what's going on 'cause clearly there's something going on. I think you and I are done talking," she says to the woman, who can be heard speaking to the TikToker.

Emily appears to agree with the woman, stating, "No totally ... absolutely, I can understand how she would be hurt by what's going on right now so thank you, this was great and I do appreciate your compliments and hearing your stories, I think they're great but I think you guys need to go work on ... I think we're done here..." the TikToker says, again, trying to end the awkward conversation.

At this point in the video, a man and a woman, presumably the boyfriend and girlfriend in question, can be heard arguing off camera as Emily watches the drama unfold before her. It seems that the two people leave and it's at this moment Emily directly addresses the camera.

Source: TikTok | @emilyjoylemus

She shows a trembling hand off in front of the lens. "I'm shaking ... oh my God," she says, putting her hand on her forehead. At that point, a server approaches the table to speak with Emily. "Waiter checking in on me," reads another text overlay that pops up. It sounds like he asks her if she's OK, and she expresses her appreciation.

"Thank you so much for checking in on me!" she exclaims before continuing, "Yeah I met with this guy to talk business and then his girlfriend thought it was a thing and I just have no idea what happened, I'm shaking. Thank you for checking in on me!"

Source: TikTok | @emilyjoylemus

"Yeah no I just overheard [and wanted] to make sure you were OK," the waiter can be heard saying. She responds, "I really appreciate that, thank you ... that was just bizarre ... and he also left me with the tab and she came in and got mad, oh my God."

The employee said that she could speak to the manager to see if there's something that could be done about the tab, but she did mention that the man ended up putting "cash down" so she thinks that the bill is "taken care of." Emily asks the waiter his name (Sam) and she tells him hers and he informs her that the reason he decided to walk over is because the man and woman ended up getting "super emotive."

Source: TikTok | @emilyjoylemus

"I literally have no idea what just happened, this feels like such like a TikTok, you know, story. What the heck? Oh my God," she says, laughing as her voice trails off a bit.

Numerous commenters applauded Emily's ability to stay calm in such a stressful situation, writing: "OK but round of applause for your ability to speak so clear and concise when stressed!" Someone else remarked that while Emily may've been in the dark when it came to the nature of the meeting, the guy's girlfriend knew the stunt he was attempting to pull.

"The girlfriend showed up because she knows his real intentions," one person wrote. "She’s going to make him lose his job," someone else said, seemingly defending the guy. But it seemed like there were a lot of people who thought that the guy's girlfriend was in the know when it came to his past behavior.

Source: TikTok | @emilyjoylemus

"Makes me wonder what he did to make her react like that," one person penned. Another remarked that if he was, indeed, on a business lunch, then he should've just told his significant other what the deal was: "I don't know why he couldn’t tell his girlfriend he was on this business lunch."

But there was another guy who remarked if he found himself in this situation, he'd immediately end his relationship with his girlfriend if she thought coming to a business lunch in this manner was OK behavior: "The way my relationship would immediately end if someone I was dating interrupted my business meeting and cost me a deal."

Source: TikTok | @emilyjoylemus

Emily did dish out some more details on the encounter in an updated video she posted in response to another user on the platform who extolled her ability to stay calm under fire.