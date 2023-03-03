Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty Woman Remains Eerily Calm After Crockpot Explodes in Car, Coats Interior in Soup By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 3 2023, Published 9:03 a.m. ET

Often life will imitate art. Heck, The Simpsons and South Park have proven that time and again, but this has been an artistic meandering that existed well before these shows ever hit the airwaves. And if you're a fan of The Office, then you might be happy to know that this saying has been proven true.

Emily, who posts to TikTok under the username @grandmaharger uploaded a viral video where she experienced her own pot of chili episode, but instead of her spilling it all over an office floor, her crockpot seems to have exploded in her vehicle, giving her no escape.

In the video, she shows the aftermath of the crockpot incident, which shows splotches of brown water staining the cloth interior of her car, along with bits of beans and food strewn everywhere. She even turns the camera around at one point, showing that the meal even got in her hair. Not good.

She writes in a caption for the post: "I will share this misfortune on all my social medias it's too good not to share" In a follow-up video, she shared more photos of the "crime scene, " showing even more of the havoc wrought upon her car.

Source: TikTok | @grandmaharger

Amazingly, she was able to get her whip cleaned, which, according to her, resulted from "child labor": two kids named Mal and Zach got her car looking brand new.

Source: TikTok | @grandmaharger

So how did it happen in the first place? That's the question that a lot of TikTokers had in the comments section of her video, and she finally obliged in a third clip.

@grandmaharger Replying to @claudv12_ very poorly done story time for people asking. Let me know if theres anything else you wanna know :) ♬ original sound - Em Source: TikTok | @grandmaharger

She says in the video, "Dude this story time is never gonna be done hi my name is Emily...I spilled soup in my car. How did this happen? I was holding the thing by the handle I went to go put it on the floorboard, it didn't end up that way...the handle came off the big instapot bounced off the seat beans, chicken, corn, flying everywhere."

Source: TikTok | @grandmaharger

She continued, "Yeah. That's pretty much it," before going into the other questions that folks had, "How did we get it clean? Clorox wipes, dust pans, towels, toothpicks, straw cleaners, there's always gonna be chicken in my vent, beans in my vent, that's fine. I'm gonna have to live and accept that."

Source: TikTok | @grandmaharger

For those who asked why she didn't just get a new car after stating that the vehicle will never be the same, she explained that she has a sentimental connection to the vehicle, "She's Big Bertha she's my first car there's this whole story attached to that car. I can't just get a new car. Plus it works perfectly fine for now and I'm gonna get my money's worth."

Source: TikTok | @grandmaharger

Folks who also wanted to know how she was able to stay so calm throughout the whole situation seem to have gotten her answer, because towards the end of the video it sounds like she says that she smokes pot, which would explain it.

Source: TikTok | @grandmaharger