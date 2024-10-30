Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikTok User Shares Surprise After She Digs up a Car Buried on Her Newly Purchased Property But after a little investigating they found that the only critter involved in making this mound was a human, because buried beneath the dirt was an entire car. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 30 2024, 3:46 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @radagast09

When you buy a home, you always have to expect the unexpected. Home inspections are supposed to catch every surprise, but they miss things from time to time. Especially if the "thing" is something that isn't precisely an issue with the home, but is definitely an unexpected addition.

Article continues below advertisement

Chances that you'll find something surprising increase when you buy a significant amount of property, especially if you live in a very rural area. In rural parts of the United States, people tend to follow their own rules and do what they want with their property. From hidden drug operations to buried remains, you can never be quite sure what you'll find. One woman on TikTok recently found this to be the case after she discovered a car buried on her newly purchased property.

Source: Optical Chemist, via Unsplash An older-style car such as the one that might be buried on @radagast09's property

Article continues below advertisement

Woman digs up a car buried on her property as the world's weirdest housewarming surprise.

When TikTok user @radagast09, who goes by "Nemo's human," bought some property, she expected to find some trees, some brush, some dirt, and maybe a few wild animals. What she did not expect was to find a large mound with a hole in the top.

When she first encountered the odd mound, Nemo's human noted the hole and wondered if it was related to some kind of critter. But after a little investigating, they found that the only critter involved in making this mound was a human, because buried beneath the dirt and scrub was an entire car.

Article continues below advertisement

After a few days of digging, Nemo's human and her partner discovered that the car was actually buried on its side. Carfax offered their expertise in identifying the type of vehicle in one of the follow-up videos. The car history guru account wrote, "We found it. That wheel design is specific to the 2005 Dodge Durango Limited Overland. Could have been used as an aftermarket but it's a unique 5-lug spoke design with ovals around the knuts."

So now, as Nemo's human continues to dig and uncover their surprise housewarming gift, they know what they're looking at. And in case you're wondering, "Nemo" is a Haflinger pony owned by user @radagast09, and there's no word on how he feels about the curious development.

Article continues below advertisement

Believe it or not, finding buried cars is a thing that happens from time to time.

Of course, while Nemo's human and Nemo puzzle over the mystery unfolding on their property, it's worth noting that this is not the first time a car has been found buried on someone's property.

Article continues below advertisement

In October 2022, landscapers for a $15 million mansion discovered a car, a Mercedes-Benz convertible, buried on the property and it brought work to a screeching halt as they called authorities to take a look.

Article continues below advertisement

Ultimately, it was determined that the decades-old buried secret did not contain human remains, but officials discovered that it had been reported stolen. Of course, while it's a good thing that there were no human remains inside, it means that the car's existence will remain a mystery. The car's owner had a long criminal history, but the reason behind the choice to bury the car remains an even more deeply buried secret.

It's not unusual for those with ample property to make use of their land to dispose of trash, especially if that trash is large, unwieldy, and difficult to move. So cars being buried rather than laboriously and expensively hauled to the scrapper is one of those "#rurallife" things that most people in small towns understand happens from time to time. It's not exactly the best environmental practice, but giving the cars to nature is a time-honored practice.