Home > Entertainment Source: TikTok / @yafavv.mandaa Woman Gets Dragged Online for Taking Alleged $8,000 Couch off the Street A woman found a trendy blue couch allegedly worth $8,000 on the street in NYC and refurbished it. The internet warns her about taking it. By Kelly Corbett May 22 2023, Updated 3:08 p.m. ET

You know how the old saying goes: One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Well, New York City is known for having a lot of valuables up for grabs — especially when it comes to furniture. The popular Instagram account Stooping NYC regularly shares photos of furniture that is being discarded in hopes that someone will re-house the piece before it's trashed.

But after one woman on TikTok picked up a couch off the street in NYC for free, it caused quite a stir on social media. You see, the couch was allegedly worth $8,000. And while the woman felt like she made out like a bandit, others have some different thoughts.

Woman finds blue couch allegedly worth $8,000 on the street in New York City.

In a now-viral TikTok video, @yafavv.mandaa shares that she found her ideal couch on the street. "Hi guys, this is me finding an $8,000 couch in the middle of the street," she narrated her video, as she's seen looking down at her phone where she's pulled up a webpage for what she thinks is the couch. She explained that her dad picked up the couch and, with her sister, they worked to restore the couch and breathe new life into it.

"We got all the things we needed to clean it. Some soap, water, and a vacuum," she said, adding: "That's me scrubbing my life away to make sure this couch gets as clean as possible." After letting the couch dry for a few days after cleaning it, @yafavv.mandaa's father and boyfriend moved the couch into her apartment, where it has become the centerpiece of her living room.

While it seemed like a positive video about a woman finding her "dream couch" on the street, not everyone in her comment section seemed to be happy for her.

TikTok warned the woman about bedbugs, while Twitter questioned the blue couch's value.

Many people were quick to warn @yafavv.mandaa that her new couch might have bed bugs. Others suggested that she should clean it some more.

But things got really interesting when her video was posted on Twitter. One user opined that the couch was a knock-off as the fabric appeared to be made of a different material than the couch priced at $8,000.

its a knock-off. the fabric isn't correct. It should be that honeycomb/meshy synthetic that they use. https://t.co/gmksZAknXc pic.twitter.com/1xp5gTEjjS — ds00za (@ds00za) May 21, 2023

@yafavv.mandaa's video about her couch became so popular that one user even made a poll about it, asking fellow Twitter users if they would have taken the blue couch off the street.

be honest 🧑🏻‍💻 would y'all have picked up that blue $8k couch that girl found on the street? — tony (@cerotez) May 21, 2023