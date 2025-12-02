“Survival Instincts of a Fart” — Woman Finds Cult in Middle of Cornfield, Approaches Them "Absolute cinema." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 2 2025, 9:44 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @itsalexandrasedlak

TikTok user Alexandra Sedlak (@itsalexandrasedlak) got TikTok users debating on the veracity of her clips where she happens upon a group of cultists standing in a cornfield. In one that was uploaded on Oct. 3, 2024, she records her reaction upon first meeting the group.

Article continues below advertisement

Sedlak begins her video by speaking directly into the camera lens; behind her is a large cornfield. "Welp, I was just walking in the cornfields minding my own business, typical Friday night in Indiana. Thought I was all by myself. But apparently, I was not. I'm talking quietly because, I'm a little frightened," she says.

Article continues below advertisement

After rotating with her camera, the backdrop shifts. While she's still in a cornfield, the portion she now shows off in the frame has changed. The ground sports mowed down sections of the field, and there is a congregation of at least five, white-robbed individuals staring at an effigy made of corn stalks before them.

They look up at the figure, which is propped up on a stick, as Sedlak opines on the startling discovery. "This is happening. I'm gonna get closer," she says as she walks towards the group of people. "They're not even acknowledging my presence. And I don't really have any friends," the TikToker relates to her viewers.

Article continues below advertisement

"I kinda wanted to do something fun tonight, cause it is a Friday, so, I'm just gonna see what's going on." She then walks up to the folks looking up at the corn entity, and just as she stated earlier in her video, none of the people in white robes so much as blink when she walks right up to them.

There are several cables extended out from the shriveled husks the people are gazing at vacantly as Sedlak walks around. "It's so weird. There's so many weird things happening out here all the time," she says into the lens as she stands directly in front of the corn stalk figure.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @itsalexandrasedlak

As she inspects the corn figure even closer, she notices that there's a large mask with large black hair placed on top of the figure, which looks like a classic Halloween witch. "What? What?" she says, zooming into the unsightly face.

Article continues below advertisement

"Here I'll show you guys a better angle," she tells her audience as she walks away from the figure. Following this, she stands behind the cult, showing off the moon in the sky and all of the gatherers in their white robes as they look at the corn figure they presumably put together to stand in front of and watch in silence.

"Pretty night," Sedlak says. "Welp, guess I'm just gonna hang out here for a little bit with my new friends and yeah. So hope you guys are having a good night too," she tells her followers before the video comes to a close. This isn't the first time Sedlak's shown off the same cult figures while walking near a cornfield.

Article continues below advertisement

In another clip posted to her TikTok account, Sedlak uploaded a video of her having more or less the same reaction to discovering the group of white-robed corn worshippers as they stand in the middle of a road. Judging by her reaction and the repeated videos it's evident that her clips are (hopefully) part of a long-form bit she uploads online.

Article continues below advertisement

"Just another day," she writes in the caption of the other white robe encounter. Sedlak narrates in the video: "Men are so cute because they're always finding new hobbies and new things to do with their time," the TikToker says as she puts on her shades.

After showing off a snack she brought with her on her walk, she positions her camera to show what looks like the same group of folks she showed off in her other clip. "This is what I came across in the middle of the road. I'm in the middle of nowhere, Indiana. And, that's happening. I'm talking really quietly cause it's weirdly quiet out here ... but super adorable," she says.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @itsalexandrasedlak

She noticeably utilizes near identical lines from the other clip along with other beats. "I'm thinking about going over and talking to them. Normally something like this would scare me but I've been through a lot lately so this is pretty tame," she says as she walks up to the group of folks standing in their robes.

Article continues below advertisement

As she stands behind them, she poses for a selfie while giving a peace sign, smiling to the camera. "What are you guys doing out here?" she asks the group, who offer no response. She then screams as she poses in front of them, still smiling into the lens, but they remain motionless.

After shifting her filming position, Sedlak's video reveals that the congregants in this video were different people from the other group. In spite of her repeated grunts, none of them say anything, which causes her to furrow her brow and portray a sense of unease to the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @itsalexandrasedlak

She whispers several obscenities as she walks away from the camera, before saying, "I don't know why I didn't think that was as weird as it is before." After this admission, she begins running away from the group down the road and her TikTok comes to an end.