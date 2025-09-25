"Here I Am Crying About Hungry Babies in Gaza" — Woman Finds out Therapist Is MAGA “I cried to this woman about Gaza and she’s got the flag of Israel in her bio. I am unwell!” By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 25 2025, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@nicolekatelynn1

There was a time when your political affiliation was just that; it didn’t define your beliefs, values, and views. A Democrat hanging with Republicans? Cool beans. A Republican grabbing drinks with Democrats? No problem! But in recent years, especially after Donald Trump first took office, that all changed. Now, your political affiliation feels like it says everything about you. Gone are the days of political parties mixing and mingling, and honestly, it makes sense.

Why would you want to bond with someone who proudly supports causes you firmly oppose, or vice versa? That’s the dilemma TikToker @nicolekatelynn1 faced when she found out her therapist was pro-MAGA. And not just like “Yeah, go Trump!” No. She's talking “red hat-wearing, cover photo “Let’s Make America Healthy Again,” Charlie Kirk-sharing, rally-attending MAGA.” Naturally, she decided it was time to switch therapists. And here’s her reasoning for doing it.

This woman found out her therapist is MAGA and had to switch immediately.

TikToker @nicolekatelynn1 opens her video by admitting, “Today I made the mistake of looking up my therapist.” But she didn’t do it because the care or advice she was getting was bad; in fact, she says she actually enjoyed her sessions because her therapist was very “attentive” and “insightful.”

Instead, she says she was just plain curious. “I’m a creep,” she confessed to the camera. And, as many of us know, snooping often comes with consequences, because that’s exactly what happened when Nicole searched her therapist online.

What she found was unnerving, to say the least. Not only were her therapist’s posts heavily MAGA-themed, but she also had an Israeli flag in her bio, which made things even more awkward. “I was literally crying to this woman about my patients losing Medicare and Medicaid coverage, about hungry babies in Gaza, and the emotional fatigue I feel — and she has an Israeli flag in her bio,” Nicole said.

Given her therapist’s strong MAGA leanings, it’s safe to assume she might not be sympathetic to these issues, since MAGA supporters often align with Israel over Gaza and push back on programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

While Nicole clarified that her therapist never made their sessions political and always kept it professional, she says she feels “invaded,” because here she was spilling her heart about stressful events and social issues that her therapist likely didn’t care about.

And while yes, therapists are professionals, they’re still people, so her therapist could be listening, playing the role of the professional, and then going home to laugh about it with her MAGA-supporting friends and family.

While Nicole couldn’t believe she saw posts about anti-wokeness and other MAGA positions, she says that even though it made her feel “unwell,” she has already scheduled a session with a new therapist. And most commenters seemed to get it, some even encouraging her to switch.

