Political Donations Have Some Wondering — Are Chip and Joanna Gaines Trump Supporters? The two have avoided direct questions, but some fans believe hints may hold the answer. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 24 2025, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In the year 2025, everyone is expected to have a strong political leaning. If you don't, the cancel culture of the internet will hound you until you state your case and pick a side. Unless, of course, you're former HGTV royalty and Magnolia TV founders Chip Gaines and his wife, Joanna Gaines.

Article continues below advertisement

The home renovation and design duo have managed to dodge a lot of the political focus that has swept Hollywood in recent years. But some people are convinced that they're closet supporters of President Donald Trump. So, what's the truth of it? Here's what we know about whether or not they support Trump, and what their personal political beliefs are.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Are Chip and Joanna Gaines Trump supporters?

Chip and Joanna have been pretty mum about their political beliefs. Nonetheless, they've somehow been pigeonholed into the same group as Trump supporters at times. In 2023, while President Joe Biden was in office, the duo visited the White House. Other than that, they have maintained a distance from political issues. So, why are people convinced that they support Trump?

According to The Hill, some of it comes from the fact that they donated $1,000 to the school board campaign of Shannon Braun, Chip's sister. Shannon has campaigned against critical race theory, which aligns with Trump's beliefs.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet in public, Chip and Joanna have neither offered support for nor denounced Trump, making their true stance a little murky. Luckily, they have offered an explanation of what they do believe, which may clarify some things. While they do not appear to be Trump supporters, we do know a little bit about what their political leanings are.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

What are Chip and Joanna's political beliefs?

So what exactly are Chip and Joanna's political beliefs? They choose not to pick a side. According to a 2022 interview with Variety, they don't like to isolate people by choosing one or the other.

Chip explained, "We want people to not think of us as right wing or left wing or moderates or versions of those concepts in between, and just look at us as human beings that are looking out for the betterment of other human beings. And then, obviously, if you literally narrow it down to the political thought, how do we do that in a courageous way that brings us all together as opposed to our current model, which is, how do you do it in this isolating model that forces us all to basically take sides, you know."

Article continues below advertisement

He joked, "Oh, you get in your corner, you get in your corner and we meet in the middle to duke it out.” Joanna mused, "The gift of growing up different that you really get is empathy. Your perspective is a little different. Do we all have to agree on everything? No. Do we need to understand and value and respect others? Yes, of course!"

Source: MEGA