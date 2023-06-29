Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok

Woman Hiker Makes Compelling Argument for Carrying a Gun on Her Trails

A woman hiker explains her reasoning for carrying a gun with her on her hikes and it honestly sounds pretty compelling. Here's what she has to say.

Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga - Author
By

Jun. 29 2023, Published 6:57 p.m. ET

Woman hiker explains carrying gun
Source: TikTok/@jezzikac

Whether they're cisgendered, trans, straight, lesbian, or even just trying to buy some dang groceries, women will have stories about men trying to creep on them. Most women will have a story about men who prey on them and/or otherwise harass them at any given moment, making it nearly impossible for them to get things done without having to look over their shoulders. Folks will often downplay the struggle, they'd be shocked to realize just how much strife women go through regularly.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the worst instances, however, comes when women are preyed upon by men in the middle of nowhere with little recourse to avoid them. When it comes to Jezzika (@jezzikac on TikTok), she's a hiker with a startling amount of experience with creepy men. It's for that reason that she's elected to carry a gun with her while on her hikes, and it's helped her out on more than one occasion. She presents a shockingly compelling argument on why she carries her "pew pew" with her at all times when hiking.

Woman hiker explains carrying gun on TikTok
Source: TikTok/@jezzikac
Article continues below advertisement

A woman hiker explains why she's carrying a gun on her hikes.

While gun violence in the United States is a serious issue and more regulations ought to be put in place to protect folks from frequent mass shootings, Jezzika isn't playing around with her own firearm.

Whenever she goes hiking with her sister, she always makes sure to bring both animal repellent and her gun with her to deter both wild animals and predatory men respectively. Reportedly, she's had to use one more than the other, and spoiler alert, she's never had to use the spray.

Article continues below advertisement

"We've never had a bad interaction that we've needed anything like [animal repellent]," she claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, she's able to go into great detail about having to use the gun to ward off creepy men.

In one instance, Jezzika and her sister ran into two men while setting up camp during a hike. According to Jezzika, the men had hoped they were lesbians (for some reason) before learning that they were sisters.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite this, Jezzika and her sister ran into the same two men on a completely different trail over a year later and they still expressed interest in the women.

"My sister, not missing a beat, goes 'hey, you got that extra clip for my 9mm that I asked you to bring,'" Jezzika recalls.

The men immediately backed off upon learning they were packing.

Article continues below advertisement
Comments on tiktok about woman hiker carrying gun on trails
Source: TikTok/@jezzikac

In a completely separate instance, another man on their hiking trail tried inviting the two of them to dinner at his camp and wouldn't take no for an answer.

"He starts to walk toward us and almost [tried to] herd us toward his campsite," Jezzika regales.

Article continues below advertisement

As Jezzika recalls, her sister unzips her jacket to casually show off her gun, prompting the man to back off.

Comments on tiktok about woman hiker carrying gun on trails
Source: TikTok/@jezzikac

Folks in the comments praise Jezzika and her sister for their hiking preparedness, with many of them sympathizing with how annoying it must be for them to deal with unsolicited interactions from creepy men who won't leave them alone.

However, the takeaway here shouldn't be for women who deal with creepy men to go out and get guns. The lesson should be for men to ... stop being creepy? Gun or no gun?

Advertisement
More from Distractify

A Woman Shares a Harrowing Story of a Time She and Her Kids Were Followed While Driving

"I Know My Intentions, but I Don’t Know Hers" — Man Says He Won't Have Female Friends

Woman Says She's Tired of Attracting Republicans, Updates Her Hinge Profile to Keep Them Away

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.