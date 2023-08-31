Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “You Gotta Get Out of There" — Man Discovers Squatter in Closet During Home Tour This man was doing a self-guided home tour when he discovered a woman squatting in the closet — his reaction shocked the internet! By Pretty Honore Aug. 31 2023, Published 1:44 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@sprawler

Everyone has to make a living but finding somewhere to live is a job in and of itself. Without the help of realtors, we'd all be lost. One TikTok user named @sprawler knows this firsthand after a self-guided home tour. Although he didn't find his forever home, he did find a woman hiding in the closet.

Article continues below advertisement

The unconventional encounter, which was caught on camera, has since gone viral. And the incident wasn’t isolated. It’s not uncommon for nomads to break into vacant houses and make them their own. There are also cases when homeowners think they’re getting a roommate … instead, they end up with a leech who refuses to leave. The viral video struck up a conversation about squatters’ rights and how they’re making tenants miserable. Let’s get into it.

Article continues below advertisement

During a home tour, this man discovered a squatter in the closet: “You gotta get out of there.”

I'll never forget the day I came out of the closet … this squatter probably won’t forget the day she did either. One man was doing a self-guided tour of the home when he came across a shocking discovery. “Went on a self-guided tour and found a [woman] in the closet,” the text in the video reads.

We saw @sprawler check out the living room, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. Things were all good until he checked out the master closet. It was there that he found a woman sitting in the walk-in wardrobe.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media dubbed this guy the chillest person in the world.

“Oh, sorry,” he calmly says to the woman on the floor as he pushes into the closet. “Are you squatting?” Her response is inaudible, but it’s quite clear that the answer is yes.

Article continues below advertisement

“You gotta get out of there,” he said with a slight chuckle as he exited the home. In the end, he didn’t end up getting the place — even though it was a pretty dope spot. In the comments, TikTok comments praised @sprawler for being so chill about the whole thing.

Article continues below advertisement

“So casual — I’m a realtor and would have screamed, run, and then probably called someone,” one commenter said. Someone else added: “Turned my volume down expecting a woman to run and scream wasn't expecting a chill dude saying, 'Oh hey ya you gotta go.'"

Another user even suggested that he be dubbed the world’s calmest person! Additionally, others chimed in and shared their experiences with squatters. Like it or not, the non-rent paying tenants have rights, too!

Article continues below advertisement

Users on social media shared their experiences with squatters.

Plenty of TikTok users chimed in to let @sprawler know that he’s not alone. "When I moved into a house, the first day of moving in there was a person sleeping in one of the rooms. I felt bad waking them up but also scared,” someone said.

Article continues below advertisement

Another person wrote: “My co-worker once told a person touring the apartment to ‘check out the spacious closet in the loft’ only for her to find a homeless man sleeping.”