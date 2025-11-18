“Sue the Hospital!” — Mom Records Nurse’s Nonchalant Reaction to Her Daughter’s Labor Pains "She did that on purpose." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 18 2025, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kashman2814

A mother recorded a nurse's reaction to her pregnant daughter writhing in pain while she was in labor. Kash Manuel (@kashman2814) posted a TikTok clip showing that despite her daughter was "crowning in a wheelchair" and in obvious pain, that she wasn't rushed to delivery.

Kash says that the incident took place at Dallas Regional Medical Hospital in Mesquite, Texas. Furthermore, the mother and TikTok user expressed that she believed the lack of care her daughter received from hospital staff was racially motivated. She shared the footage in a social media post here, and it is embedded below. Warning: The video's audio is loud and may be distressing for some viewers.

@kashman2814 deathly charge nurse! donot care bout black women and babies uncaring paperwork over life this baby had to have severe test in the 24h of birth do to her actions ♬ original sound - Suggababies❌ Source: TikTok | @kashman2814

A text overlay in the video begins with a woman sitting in a chair. She's moaning and in labor, "F--k," she says as she writhes in the chair. "When's your due date?" Kash can be heard saying off-camera. "Ahhhh! Right now!" she shouts, screaming in pain.

The nurse nonchalantly asks the screaming hospital patient for more information. It's difficult to discern what she's saying underneath the pregnant woman's anguished yells. Another on-screen in the clip reads: "This woman had her in the waiting area more than 30 minutes, the delivery was awful," it says.

After the follow-up question, the patient asks the healthcare professional to repeat what she just asked her. "What?" she says to the hospital worker. "How many times have you been pregnant?" she asked the woman. "Three!" she shrieks.

Source: TikTok | @kashman2814

"This is your third pregnancy?" she asks the woman. "Yes! It's in my a--," she tells the nurse, who follows up with another question: "You have two babies at home?" The patient pants intensely before the nurse asks again: "Who is your doctor?" Behind the lens, Kash can be heard answering the nurse's question, giving her the doctor's name.

The nurse doesn't respond but then picks up a phone as the woman in labor breathes in and out. Off-camera, the woman behind the camera says, "Y'all treat all y'all patients like this, or just the Black ones?" The nurse doesn't respond to the person recording the social media video.

She can be heard giving information on the patient's name to someone on the other line. "I'm not sure what her due date is," she tells someone on the other line. "I just said it was the 10th!" the pregnant woman tells her, which was corroborated by the woman recording the clip.

Source: TikTok | @kashman2814

"Her due date's the 10th," the nurse tells the person she's speaking to on the other line. "She got three pregnancies, two babies at home," Kash says aloud to the nurse as she continues to record. "I bet y'all listen next time," she says as she approaches the pregnant woman in the wheelchair, who begins audibly crying.

"When you found out you were delivering at this hospital, your a-- should've changed doctors," the person off-camera says. Following this, she stands up in order to pick up the pair of glasses that she dropped while she was squirming in agony in the wheelchair.

The pregnant woman then stands up and steadies herself against the wheelchair. After grabbing the armrests of the chair, she screams loudly. "Everybody see how they treat people here," Kash says as the clip comes to a close.

@kashman2814 #duet with @Jen Hamilton he was crowning in the wheelchair and there was 4 others sitting there talking about it and did NOTHING. ♬ original sound - Jen Hamilton Source: TikTok | @kashman2814

The video caught the attention of TikTok user Jen Hamilton (@_jen_hamilton), who has a massive following on the social media platform with 4.3 million followers. Kash posted a duet video with Jen, who discussed how "disgusted" she was to see the nurse's attitude toward Kash's daughter.

Hamilton is a former ER Nurse and currently works as a labor and delivery nurse. Her TikTok profile page lists all of the certifications she's accumulated in the healthcare field. She went on to say that she often attempts to look out for the best intent of a fellow nurse.

However, the clip Kash posted made it impossible for her to come up with any justification for the nurse's actions. "There is zero excuse for blatant neglect that I just watched," she says in response to Kash's clip. Moreover, Hamilton added that "Black women are three times as likely to die in and around childbirth than their white counterparts."

Source: TikTok | @kashman2814

The Centers for Disease Control corroborates this, stating that "multiple factors contribute" to this phenomenon. "Variation in quality healthcare and underlying chronic conditions" were some of the reasons the CDC listed for the increased maternal mortality rates of Black patients.

Throngs of commenters replied to Kash's video, echoing Hamilton's comments. Some stated that women in labor are supposed to be rushed immediately into dedicated hospital rooms upon arriving at the hospital. However, there appear to be differing practices and protocols when it comes to labor and delivery.

Lamaze International penned that "many hospitals have what is called a 'triage' ... temporary room in which [patients] are assessed to determine if [they] should be admitted to stay." The pregnancy-centric organization says that sometimes patients must "stay longer in triage" if a room isn't immediately available.

Source: TikTok | @kashman2814