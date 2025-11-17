What to Know About the Angel Tree Gift Drama on TikTok — Updates "Y'all just look silly," the user said to her critics amid the angel tree drama. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 17 2025, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@pmmptty

The idea of an angel tree in your community or local church is to do something kind for a family out of the goodness of your heart, without the need to share that kindness with others for internet clout. Whether or not that clout is why one TikTok user chose to share her own angel tree deeds with the platform, she is now at the center of some major angel tree drama that other users are keeping track of.

Article continues below advertisement

In her initial video, which has been shared across TikTok, the user gives some details about what the little boy and little girl, whose angel tree tickets she grabbed, want for Christmas. Her first strike against her, as far as other users are concerned, is her inability to read the lists correctly. Then, she seems to cap the limit at what the minimum cost is, which caused another uproar. Later, she posted updates and responses to other users who called her out.

Article continues below advertisement

An angel tree gifter on TikTok is at the center of some serious drama.

The TikTok user, whose name on her since-deleted account was itscookiedoughh, posted an initial video where she explains that she and her husband chose to be the "angels" to two kids. In her video, she comments on how expensive some of the items are on the little girl's list, and she says the guidelines for the angel tree say that there is a "$30 minimum." However, itscookiedoughh says that $30 is her "budget."

She complains that she can't read everything on the girl's list, and she opts to buy some items that aren't even on her list. After she uploaded her initial video about it, other users took clips to share their commentary on the angel tree drama and what the user did wrong in what was supposed to be a good deed for the holidays.

Article continues below advertisement

In one clip from the original video, the user reads out the list of toys on the little girl's list and says she doesn't know what most of them are. The user who shared the clip from itscookiedoughh's video says that the angel tree gifter "rambles" and "digs herself in a hole" with her comments about the angel tree gift experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Itscookiedoughh opts for Target store-brand items that are not on the list for the little girl. Since the entire point of being an angel tree gifter is to grant the holiday wishes for children to their specific wants, the user faced backlash from other TikTok creators who called her out for what they see as laziness and a clear lack of effort.

Article continues below advertisement

In an update that a user posted on TikTok, another creator offered to take the angel tree gift lists off her hands and complete the gifting herself. And when itscookiedoughh shared her own update in a video, it was clear that she didn't learn much from the experience and the responses from other users. In a clip shared on TikTok, she claims that she and her husband were told to spend $25 before tax." She also says, "Y'all look silly" in reference to those who have criticized her comments and actions as a gifter.

The angel tree user on TikTok appears to have deleted her account.