"These Are Strangers to Me" — Woman Receives a Wedding Invite from People She's Never Met By Jennifer Farrington Updated Dec. 11 2025, 1:38 p.m. ET

When you check the mail, nine out of 10 times you know exactly what to expect: bills, that package from Amazon you’ve been tracking since the second you ordered it, and a pile of fluff mail full of ads you’ll never look at. Every once in a while, you might score a good coupon or get a piece of mail meant for whoever lived there before you, but nothing out of the ordinary.

But the same can’t be said for internet personality and up-and-coming comedian Julia Leahy (@julialeahy_ on Instagram). Because when she went to check her mail, hoping to finally get the Aerie underwear she ordered, she was instead met with a wedding invitation from people she doesn’t even know, as in, complete strangers. Here’s her story and an update from the sender!

This woman got a wedding invite in the mail from complete strangers.

So Julia says she was expecting a package because she had ordered some Aerie thongs, which was enough to put a little “pep in her step” as she headed to the mail room. We all love getting packages these days, don’t we?

She explains that when she arrived, she checked her mailbox and found an unexpected envelope addressed to her and postmarked from Colorado. She immediately reminds herself that she doesn’t know a single person in Colorado, then jokes that maybe it’s JonBenét Ramsey’s killer writing to confess.

Anyway, she opens the letter, and inside is a save the date to a wedding. Now, she says she’s in her twenties and went to Catholic school, so there’s a decent chance it could be someone from her past announcing a wedding or a baby, because that’s pretty much how your twenties go.

She starts reading the card and sees that Calvin and Kaitlyn are getting married. At first, she’s genuinely excited because, OMG, Calvin and Kaitlyn are tying the knot!

But then it hits her: “Do I know anyone named Calvin and Kaitlyn?” As she studies the save the date, which is a photo booth photo in magnet form, she realizes, “Wait … I don’t know these people.”

She then gives a kind of PSA to Calvin and Kaitlyn, wherever they are, saying she’ll absolutely check out their registry “and see what she can swing,” and even jokes that she’ll “show face” if they want, because why not?

The weirdest part, though, is how the save-the-date even ended up in Julia’s mailbox, addressed directly to her. But the story gets even funnier. Right after Julia posted the video on Instagram explaining the whole mix-up (in the most entertaining way possible), an interesting comment came up.

Instagram user named @kaitlynhelkey wrote, “WHO ARE YOU I did not send my save the date to you and I was not alive when JBR was killed but I’m taking this as a sign that I need to save you a seat at our wedding.”

