Granddaughters Sing “For Good” to Grandparents in Their Nineties and Get Noticed by the Film Team "Hits different when you are singing to your grandparents." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 10 2025, 1:29 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@im.mathes;Universal Pictures and Marc Platt Productions

The two-part Wicked films, Wicked and Wicked: For Good, have stirred up more than just nostalgia as they dive into the backstory of Elphaba, aka the Wicked Witch. They’ve also brought out a lot of emotions. Maybe you’ve noticed? It seems that at every red carpet appearance or interview with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, there are tons of tears, hugs, or some type of emotional moment.

Article continues below advertisement

But the emotional moments extend far beyond the cast. Case in point is this beautiful TikTok uploaded by @im.mathes, who sang a song from Wicked: For Good for her elderly grandparents, and the two were completely overcome with joy by the performance. Let’s just say the video was so touching that whoever is running the film’s official Instagram account even commented on it.

Granddaughters’ “For Good” performance for their grandparents in their nineties caught the film team’s attention.

It was actually three granddaughters who decided to sing “For Good” from the Wicked: For Good soundtrack to their 90-year-old grandparents, and the moment was both beautiful and bittersweet.

Article continues below advertisement

TikToker @im.mathes, who has quite the voice, uploaded the video for everyone to see, and it’s a good thing she did, because it caught the attention of the official Wicked: For Good Instagram page, presumably run by the film’s production team.

Article continues below advertisement

What makes the moment so touching (and viral-worthy) is not only the sisters’ voices, but the meaning behind the song and how perfectly it describes grandparents, who are often our rocks and the people we can lean on for anything.

Article continues below advertisement

For context, “For Good” is sung by Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in part two of the film as she reflects on her friendship with Elphaba and how it changed her for the better. That message naturally resonates with granddaughters and their elderly grandparents, who have likely made a positive, lasting, and unforgettable impact on their lives.

But it wasn’t just the sisters’ vocals that stole the spotlight; it was their grandparents’ reaction. Throughout the performance, both were fully engulfed in the music, and @im.mathes shared that her 93-year-old grandfather, who has severe dementia, even began harmonizing toward the end.

Article continues below advertisement

It was a magical moment, to say the least, and honestly, I think I now understand why Ariana and Cynthia get emotional every time they’re around each other. Even in this video, you can see the girls’ grandmother taking in the performance, feeling the music in her bones.

Article continues below advertisement

By the end, they were completely overcome, with their grandfather calling it “so beautiful” and their grandmother describing it as “out of this world” as she choked back tears.

Article continues below advertisement

The bittersweet part came from @im.mathes herself, who wrote, “Realizing in the middle of the second verse that one day that will be our reality was so painful yet so beautiful.”