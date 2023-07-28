Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Mocks Men Who Earn Less Than $400k, Despite Only Making $18 an Hour Herself A woman who posted a clip lampooning men who earn less than $400,000 a year got torched online. By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 28 2023, Published 9:02 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @tayyy3455

A woman was outed for having a hypocritically high salary standard from men when it appears that she works a food service industry gig that doesn't pay nearly the amount of money that she expects guys to rake in annually.

An account posted by a user who goes by @tayyy3455 on the popular social media platform shows a woman sitting in what appears to be a luxury car with a text overlay that reads: "when i look up his salary and it's under 400 k"

She pans the camera around to reveal her face, where she bites her lip and mouths, "what the f--- is that?" Many users who saw the video took her clip as the young woman being judgmental of the amount of cash that 99% of all Americans earn annually (less than $400k per year).

There was a response to the aforementioned TikToker's video, however, from another user on the platform, @thisyou.official2, who uploaded a clip of their own.

The majority of their video is a repost of @tayyy3455's, however, there is one key difference: @thisyou.official2 appears to have found a screenshot of one of the woman's TikTok videos where she is at her job.

Judging from the screenshot of the clip, it looks like the woman works at a restaurant, cafe, or bodega of some sort. A caption in the video reads: "me making $18 an hour to drink iced tea"

Assuming that she works 40 hours a week at this job, that comes out to $720 a week before taxes are factored in, and that, multiplied by 52 weeks in a year, means that she earns $37,440 annually.

If she works 10 hours a week over time, which would put her at the time and a half pay ($27/hr), then she would earn $51,480 a year, and if she managed to work 80 hours a week consecutively for a year for 52 weeks, she would earn $93,600, or still less than 1/4 of the $400,000 she referenced in the first video at her current hourly wage.

A number of TikTokers immediately threw shade in the women's direction, with one person writing: "400k to come home and dinners not ready"

Another penned, "A dude making half a mil and up is not looking at your direction" Others were a bit more straightforward in their responses: "400k a year and I'd settle for her?" And then there were those who found the video she posted humorous: "The jokes will always write themselves"

There was one TikToker who pointed out the annual salary of the President of the United States of America is $400,000. Another user thought it was apparent that the woman was looking to enter into a relationship with someone who would just foot the bill for their cost of living: "she's looking for a life saver"

There are even a number of memes highlighting this disparity for comedic effect, like the one below posted by a TikToker named David (@iam.davidc) who joked that while women are looking for men to fit a specific height and salary requirement, that he will literally fall in love with a Starbucks barista.

