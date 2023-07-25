Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok This Woman Had a Meet-Cute With a Handsome Stranger at Starbucks — Was It a Love Connection? This woman gave a play-by-play of her meet-cute with a man she met at Starbucks. Was it a love connection or nah? Read to find out! By Pretty Honore Jul. 25 2023, Published 6:28 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@megan_malacon

Love stories don’t just happen in books and movies — they transpire IRL, too. Whether it’s at the park, the produce aisle, or a bustling city street, there’s love lurking around every corner.

Just ask TikTok user Megan Malacon, who’s at the center of a viral could-be love story after a meet-cute at Starbucks. Megan was working on her laptop when a handsome stranger caught her eye. She gave social media a play-by-play of their interaction and revealed whether or not a love connection had actually been made.

This woman documented her meet-cute with a man at Starbucks on social media — here’s what happened.

Much like almost any romance novel written ever, the main characters in this could-be love story met in a quaint café — many of us know it as Starbucks.

“OK, tell me why I'm at Starbucks right now, and I'm working,” Megan whispered in the now-viral video, “and like I'm super focused, concentrated, because today's big day for me and I have a lot of work to get done, and I saw that there was this guy sitting next to me. But he's been so focused on his work too, and I was like, hey, he looks pretty cute from my peripheral, but I'm like, whatever, I'm done trying to find hot men." She says the mysterious man then got up to go to the bathroom.

“He was like, ‘Are you gonna be here for the next like, three or four minutes?’ I was like, ‘Yeah,’” she recalled. “He was like, 'Oh, can you watch over my stuff?’” Megan gushed: “Tell me why this man is actually like, really cute.”

She expressed her hopes that her could-be boo would be “so impressed” by her surveillance skills that he might actually shoot his shot. And she was right! In fact, he was so blown away, that he trusted her with his stuff while he took a quick trip to the grocery store.

Later, Megan offered eager TikTok users a more in-depth update on the Starbucks love story. After working alongside him for a while, Megan decided to head home.

Before she left, the two exchanged Instagrams. However, she later found out one minor detail about her unnamed prince charming that almost ruined it all.

The 25-year-old was devastated to learn that the man she met in Starbucks was four years her junior. But not all hope was lost. After a surprise turn of events, it looks like our boy might just have a shot after all! After the two parted ways at the coffee shop, Mr. Macchiatto slid into her DMs with a charming message. “OK, I got a DM,” she said, showing a screenshot of their interaction.