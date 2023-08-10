Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Mocks Job Interview Question, Doesn’t Realize She’s Being Recorded Until It's Too Late A TikTok user phoned her friend to share her gripes over an interview question for SkyWest Airlines but was unaware she was being recorded. By Mustafa Gatollari Aug. 10 2023, Published 8:54 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @Chayjordan_

Woman Mocks Job Interview Question, Doesn’t Realize She’s Being Recorded Until It's Too Late

Applying for a new job can be a nerve-wracking and frustrating experience. Navigating dozens of online application forms that essentially ask you to re-input the information that's already in your resume, while asking you to re-upload said resume can get tiring. And because so much of the process is automated and it ultimately falls on a human being who's just sifting through a database or email folder at the end of the day, you never really know if whoever's in charge of hiring has actually seen your application.

Source: iStock

So you do your best to follow up, which requires even more careful planning. You set alarms on your phone or maybe craft a spreadsheet that contains all of the information of the position that you're applying for so you can keep track of whatever great qualities you sold yourself as having in each custom cover letter to try and get said job.

Source: iStock

And then there's the interview, which is, more often than not, filled with the same types of questions you've been asked time and again by prospective employers in the past. It can all get a bit tiresome and it's easy to get frustrated, but you put on your best professionally happy face. Something that TikToker @chayjordan_ clearly did during an online job interview that she had no idea was being recorded.

Source: iStock

A good rule of thumb when you're in a job interview is to, regardless of how bad the temptation is, not mock the questions that are being presented to you, at least not when you're smack dab in the middle of said interview.

However, one TikToker did just that while applying for a job at an airline.

Source: iStock

However Chaylene Martinez did just that while attempting to get a job at SkyWest Airlines as a Flight Attendant. She had to record herself answering an interview question posed to her by an on-screen prompt.

Chaylene didn't realize that her digital job interview was being recorded as soon as she started the process.

What she didn't know was that she was already being recorded as the question was posed to her and what's worse is that she phoned up a friend in the middle of the interview to ask what the best way to answer it would be. Little did she knows was that her employers saw everything.

And she had a pretty strong reaction to one "cheesy" question.

"This is the stupidest cheesiest question I’ve ever read in my life," Chaylene says on camera. "I can't word this properly. And you have to record yourself say it so it's so awkward."

It didn't take long for Chaylene to take a look at her screen and realize that her reaction was being recorded.

It didn't take long for Chaylene to take a look at her screen, however, and understand that she was actually being recorded, and it's apparent in the video once the proverbial coals start burning.

"Def not getting the job," Chaylene concluded after posting the clip on TikTok. "Sorry Skywest."

"Oh no! I'm so sorry I didn't realize it was recording. I was practicing, sorry," she tells the camera. She uploaded the gaffe to her TikTok account and captioned her clip with: "Def not getting the job. Sorry Skywest."

Apparently her boss at her current job also saw the clip.

And things started to deteriorate even further for Chaylene, unfortunately, because apparently her boss at her current job wasn't exactly enthralled with the fact that she was seeking employment elsewhere, either. So not only did she not get the flight attendant gig, but she may have found herself on some thin ice at the job she does have.

Unsurprisingly, most people found the clip hilarious.

"I work for SkyWest and this made its way to the SkyWest Facebook page," one user wrote. "Let me tell you every comment is all of us saying 'please hire her.'"

The whole thing was a bit of a rollercoaster for everyone involved.

"The amount of emotions she went through when she realized what was happening."

