“I Didn’t Even See Him” — Woman Out on Night Walk Proves Why You Always Trust Your Dog

By Mustafa Gatollari Nov. 13 2023, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

A woman recording herself taking her German Shepherd out for a night walk happened to capture a frightening occurrence that serves as a reminder as to how keen animals' senses are, and that taking note of their shifts in behavior could potentially save your life.

The video, which was uploaded under the TikTok account @theclouddogg, shows a woman wearing a pair of sweatpants and a hoodie in what looks like a setup for her to record some content featuring an interaction between her and her pooch.

However, the dog, who still has its leash attached but it's not being held by the owner, appears alert and positions itself underneath the woman's legs.

This stance is typically taught to dogs as a defensive pose, allowing the dog to guard its owner by sticking close by and attacking anyone who comes near. And when the TikToker zooms in on a particular part of the video, it's easy to understand why her dog was behaving in such a manner.

"Why you should always trust your dog," she writes in an overlay of the video. In a second part of the clip that's zoomed in towards the entrance into the gated section of the area she recorded her video in, a figure can be seen walking past an orange light, briefly blocking it out.

"I didnt even see him which is absolutely crazy," the woman writes in an overlay for the video, while adding #stalker in the video's caption and judging from the comments uploaded by other viewers, they had a hard time catching the figure as well.

"Bro it took me about 9 times to see it," one person wrote. Another penned, "it’s a scary world out ther be safe ml x" "it’s a scary world out ther be safe ml x," another viewer remarked.

Runner's World also posted a piece stating that 60% of women who frequently run outside as a form of exercise have purportedly been harassed or made to feel unsafe.

The Guardian published a piece that highlighted responses from female runners in the aftermath of the monstrous kidnapping and murder of 34-year-old mom of two Eliza Fletcher.

One person the outlet interviewed was a woman named Jamie who said that they intentionally head outdoors with a concealed firearm as a means of protecting herself. She highlighted a scary encounter where the mere presence of the gun quickly dissuaded a potential attack.

"Women who carry while running are not monolithic, but we are often characterized as such in the media. We are characterized as right-wing, aggressive, backward-thinking, and ignorant of the risks of gun ownership. I am none of these. I am educated, politically moderate, and sane," she told the publication.

Jamie added: "I was followed around a popular lake trail by a man who exposed himself to me … about a half mile later, I heard steps behind me and it was him. I put my hand on my [up until then concealed] pistol like I was about to draw and I told him to get away from me." The woman said that was all she needed to do to send her would-be assailant scattering out of there.

