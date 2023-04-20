Home > Entertainment Source: getty images Dollar General Employee Expected to Run the Store After No One Else Came to Work A Dollar General employee is expected to run the store after being the only employee to show up. Apparently, this isn't the first time this happened. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 20 2023, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

What would you do if you showed up to work and you were the only one there? That was the situation for one Dollar General employee who came in for her shift only to find out that she was alone. She details her current predicament on TikTok and let's just say that this situation definitely didn't do wonders for the discount retailer's public image.

Only one Dollar General employee showed up to work, and apparently this isn't the first time this has happened.

A Dollar General employee and TikToker named Dani (@danisodope) took to the platform to explain her predicament: "Tell me why I'm the only one who showed up today. The only one. I'm not supposed to be in here by myself," she says in her video that's been viewed over a million times. Dani reasons: "If my cashier is not here in ten minutes, I'm closing up the store."

While some might be quick to judge her for giving up so easily as seemingly there must be a logical explanation for this (spoiler alert: there isn't!), Dani explains that this has happened before. And it was not a pleasant experience.

@danisodope And this is why working for other people is not for me. These companies will literally throw you to the wolves and tell you “good luck” and then have the audacity to be upset at you for not succeeding to their standards. F🤬ck DG ffypffypシddanirantsiisaidwhatisaidddanisodopei#iquit ♬ original sound - Dani ✨🪐🤎

"I had to do that s--t one time before and cussed out almost every customer who came through here because they were not understanding." Dani explains, recalling "I [was] the only one in here. I can't stalk the shelves, run the register, and manage the shift all by my f--king self."

And while she noted that her store has self-checkout registers that could potentially lessen her load a little, she explains that many customers refuse to use them since she is the one getting paid. But as Dani asserts in her video, "I barely get paid enough to show up."

In the comment section, users felt for Dani. One inferred that she should go home as it would be unsafe for her to be there alone. Dani agrees, writing "the location that I'm at definitely has a lot of theft, so I definitely don't feel comfortable being here by myself."

Another user seconded the notion that Dani closes up shop, explaining that if she runs the store solo once, she'll likely get stuck with it again.

And a third user wrote that she used to work at Dollar General and was forced to open and close the store by herself several times. But that's not all that went wrong. She explains that she unknowingly caught COVID-19 from her boss, who never told her that she had been exposed and allowed her to keep working while sick.

