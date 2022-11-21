Distractify
Home > Viral News > Trending
Woman Receives Package from Dead Grandma
Source: Getty

Woman Receives a Package from Her Dead Grandma With a Check Made After Her Death

Mustafa Gatollari - Author
By

Nov. 21 2022, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

A TikToker went viral after posting about a mysterious package she says came from her deceased grandmother. Throngs of users who saw her video offered up different theories as to how and why she received the package two years after her grandma passed.

Article continues below advertisement

In the first clip Jen Hamilton (who posts under the handle @_jen_hamilton) says, "I just got a package in the mail from my grandma. That would not be strange, except for the fact that my grandma passed away almost two years ago." Jen then cuts open the bubble mailer envelope and removes a photo of her grandma and grandpa, along with another sheet of paper that she blocks out with a white bar on her screen.

"It's a picture of my grandmothe —, my grandma and my grandpa. With a money order from my grandmother. And no note. What?" Jen looks completely perplexed by the package and appears to be trying to mentally process the situation.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok | @_jen_hamilton_

"I feel like I'm having a weird reaction to this 'cause I don't know even what to think right now." Referring to the address label, she adds, "It's like... this sticker is my grandmother's stationery sticker —like, with her address of where she lived when she was alive."

Article continues below advertisement

Jen then turns to the photograph that was sent to her in the mail. "And this is like a legit picture picture, like of my grandma and my grandpa. What? What is happening?"

Other TikTok users were invested in Jen's situation and wanted to know more details. She answered one of the more pressing questions, which was what was the date on the money order. It turns out it was recently processed and printed on November 14, 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok | @_jen_hamilton_

She showed the date of the slip (which she had blanked out in the original video) to the camera, "It was sent USPS on November 16, 2022."

What's more is that Jen discovered her sister received an identical package in the mail, which didn't include any additional information or correspondence, either.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok | @_jen_hamilton_

In a third video, Jen says the money order value was $250, and she added more context for went down with the mystery package. She rejected the idea that the money was from an estate lawyer, because Jen said that, while her grandmother was rich in love, she certainly wasn't a wealthy woman.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok | @_jen_hamilton_

She also said that it wasn't possible the package was stashed away by her grandma only to be sent out after her death because, well, the dates on the postage and the money order itself were very, very recent.

Article continues below advertisement
woman receives package from dead grandma
Source: TikTok | @_jen_hamilton_

Jen made some calls to some family members and, because her mom recognized the handwriting as resembling that of one of her aunts, she learned that her grandma's car had been sold, and the money from the sale was divvied up among different family members. "...they split it like 18 ways," the said.

Article continues below advertisement
woman receives package from dead grandma
Source: TikTok | @_jen_hamilton_

Jen said the gesture was "very kind and very sweet" and added that she's excited to use that money for the holiday season in the way as her grandmother would've liked.

Article continues below advertisement
woman receives package from dead grandma
Source: TikTok | @_jen_hamilton_

Although other users on the platform thought that it was a very nice gesture of Jen's aunt, they still couldn't understand why she couldn't have included a note in the mailer.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

TikToker Learns the Hard Way Why You Should Never Burn a Candle Near the TV

Nurse Has Horrifying Realization After Eating Free Lunch at Work

Waffle House Waitress Says She Earns $40/hr Working Weekends in Viral TikTok Series

Latest Trending News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.