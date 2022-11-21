Woman Receives a Package from Her Dead Grandma With a Check Made After Her Death
A TikToker went viral after posting about a mysterious package she says came from her deceased grandmother. Throngs of users who saw her video offered up different theories as to how and why she received the package two years after her grandma passed.
In the first clip Jen Hamilton (who posts under the handle @_jen_hamilton) says, "I just got a package in the mail from my grandma. That would not be strange, except for the fact that my grandma passed away almost two years ago." Jen then cuts open the bubble mailer envelope and removes a photo of her grandma and grandpa, along with another sheet of paper that she blocks out with a white bar on her screen.
"It's a picture of my grandmothe —, my grandma and my grandpa. With a money order from my grandmother. And no note. What?" Jen looks completely perplexed by the package and appears to be trying to mentally process the situation.
"I feel like I'm having a weird reaction to this 'cause I don't know even what to think right now." Referring to the address label, she adds, "It's like... this sticker is my grandmother's stationery sticker —like, with her address of where she lived when she was alive."
Jen then turns to the photograph that was sent to her in the mail. "And this is like a legit picture picture, like of my grandma and my grandpa. What? What is happening?"
Other TikTok users were invested in Jen's situation and wanted to know more details. She answered one of the more pressing questions, which was what was the date on the money order. It turns out it was recently processed and printed on November 14, 2022.
She showed the date of the slip (which she had blanked out in the original video) to the camera, "It was sent USPS on November 16, 2022."
What's more is that Jen discovered her sister received an identical package in the mail, which didn't include any additional information or correspondence, either.
In a third video, Jen says the money order value was $250, and she added more context for went down with the mystery package. She rejected the idea that the money was from an estate lawyer, because Jen said that, while her grandmother was rich in love, she certainly wasn't a wealthy woman.
She also said that it wasn't possible the package was stashed away by her grandma only to be sent out after her death because, well, the dates on the postage and the money order itself were very, very recent.
Jen made some calls to some family members and, because her mom recognized the handwriting as resembling that of one of her aunts, she learned that her grandma's car had been sold, and the money from the sale was divvied up among different family members. "...they split it like 18 ways," the said.
Jen said the gesture was "very kind and very sweet" and added that she's excited to use that money for the holiday season in the way as her grandmother would've liked.
Although other users on the platform thought that it was a very nice gesture of Jen's aunt, they still couldn't understand why she couldn't have included a note in the mailer.