Woman Tries to Return Used Clothes Because Daughter Outgrew Them, Sparks Debate "That's like asking for a free haircut because your hair grew back." By Mark Pygas Published Dec. 16 2025, 11:05 a.m. ET

In 2024, fraudulent returns cost retailers $103 billion, according to Chargeflow. One of the most common methods of fraud is known in the business as "wardrobing" — where a customer purchases clothing, wears it a few times, and then returns it.

TikToker Midwest Meg recently took to the platform to share what could be considered an example of return fraud. But the video has sparked debate around Target's seemingly generous return policy.

"I'm just curious if other people think this is as ridiculous as I think it is," the TikToker asks their audience. "So I was in Target recently, I was at the guest service desk ... and this lady was there with a Target shopping bag full of what appeared to be clothes."

"So the associate asked her if she had a return, she said yes, and then she said these are all Cat & Jack clothes, and the associate said, 'OK, are they damaged?' And the lady said, 'No, my daughter outgrew them.'" Yes, you heard that correctly. The woman wanted to return the clothes because her daughter had outgrown them.

For context, Cat & Jack is a Target in-house brand of kids' clothing. And they're well known for having a generous returns policy, according to GOBankingRates: "Cat & Jack offers a full one-year guarantee on most of its clothing and shoes." According to the publication, this includes "worn, damaged, or outgrown items." So the woman could well have been able to return the clothes if they were returned within a year.

Midwest Meg explains how the rest of the conversation went: "The associate was like, 'OK our policy is intended that if the clothes are damaged then you know we'll take them back actually she said any Target brand up to a year if they're damaged they will gladly refund your money and the lady was like had the policy up on her phone she's like, 'Well, Cat and Jack's policy says otherwise.'"

The associate stood their ground, saying, "The associates like yep well we have the right to refuse a return the policy was never intended to be used like if you are ... your kid outgrows the clothes that you can get your money back that wasn't the intention and the mom was like fired up."

Midwest Meg went on to share her opinion on the matter: "The associate said very politely ... in a professional way that they have the right to refuse the return. Which I agree with, I just think that it's wild you think ... you can return a whole lot of clothes because your daughter outgrew them. So you're essentially borrowing that amount of clothes from Target or any store."

"Like what in the world that is just wild to me, plus they're worn probably like a good amount, kids play hard, you know [Target is] not gonna resell the clothes, you just think you can borrow the clothes and get your money back. Have people lost their minds? Like that is wild."

The TikToker then asked her followers for their opinion, which commenters were more than happy to share. "That’s like asking for a free haircut because your hair grew back after your last haircut," one commenter added.

Another commenter defended the woman, adding: "Cat & Jack made the policy, we didn't make it up. In this economy, why wouldn't we take advantage of their policy? They made it, I didn't. I think she should have gone to another target for real customer service that honors their return policy. If they don't like it, then they need to take the brand out of their store. Man, people judge everything and everybody. Find a better subject."