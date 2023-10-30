The Ultimate Birthday Hack: Woman Reveals How You Can Get Freebies on Your Special Day
In a now-viral video, a woman shared a massive list of places that offer freebies on your birthday! Read on for all the known details.
Birthdays only come once a year, so make the most of it and enjoy your special day! Celebrate with your loved ones, indulge in an adventurous activity or two, and, most importantly, take full advantage of all the birthday freebies from your favorite restaurants, stores, brands, and so much more.
There are so many things you can get for free on your birthday, but if you're not sure where to look, don't fret because TikTok creator Adrienne Bacon (@ladya_2206) shared a long list of places that offer freebies on your birthday.
Check it out below, and keep scrolling to hear how social media feels about this birthday perk!
A woman shared a list of places that offer free food or items on your birthday!
In the viral video, Adrienne revealed several places that offered her a freebie for her birthday. So, if you or a loved one has a birthday coming up, you better start taking notes!
Without further do, here is Adrienne's list:
- Red Lobster: A piece of chocolate cake
- Buffalo Wild Wings: An order of six wings
- Krisp Kreme: A dozen donuts
- Auntie Anne's: A pretzel
- Wingstop: A container of fries
- IHOP: A stack of pancakes
- Olive Garden: An appetizer or dessert of choice
- Chicken Salad Chick: A chick salad
- Publix: A bar cake
- Salsaritas: An entree
- Sephora: Choose a product from their free Birthday gift offerings
- Hooters: An appetizer
- Bath & Body Works: A free item up to $8.99
Adrienne's list also revealed that these places offer birthday freebies:
- Cheesecake Factory: A cheesecake
- DSW: $5 reward to spend
- Ulta Beauty: Choose a product from their free Birthday gift offerings
- Cinnabon: A free cold brew
- Zaxby's: A free dessert
- Chick-fil-A: A free dessert
- Noodles & Company: A free crisp
- McDonald's: A free iced coffee
- Crumbl Cookies: A free cookie
- Nothing Bundt Cake: A free mini bundt cake
Lastly, she noted that Dunkin' Donuts doesn't offer any birthday freebies — but these 10 places do:
- Baskin Robbins: A free scoop of ice cream
- Culver's: A free scoop of ice cream
- Firehouse Subs: A free sub
- Jason's Deli: A free dessert
- Haagen Daz: A free scoop of ice cream
- Panera Bread: A free dessert
- BJ's: A free pizookie
- Panda Express: A small a la Carte
- Jersey Mike's: A free sub
- Starbucks: A free coffee
Many fellow TikTok users participate in their very own "birthday tour."
The genius video, which was posted on Aug. 2, 2023, has been viewed more than 1.7 million times and counting. It also received over 1,900 comments from fellow TikTokers who love collecting birthday freebies!
"I love birthday freebie collecting, I've been doing it for over a decade now," one person said. Adrienne replied, stating that she only learned of it last year but doesn't plan on missing out on any more free gifts (love that for her).
A second TikTok user wrote, "I did this one year! It was a blast!"
"I have done this EVERY YEAR for about five years now," a third TikToker shared. "I start getting excited about a month [before] my bday when the coupons start coming in."
Another user revealed they've "been doing this many years. My daughter has the same birthday, so we double up."
"I be tired after three stops," someone else added, and we seriously couldn't relate more. Adrienne responded, noting that it took her "almost two weeks to do. I kept track of the expiration dates, lol."
Some people pointed out that Adrienne didn't include a few of their favorite places, while others asked her about the birthday freebie process. She explained that you can sign up on your favorite restaurants, stores, etc., website or app, and from there, it's a little bit of a waiting game.
She noted that some establishments place their exclusive freebie rewards in their app, while others will send an email and place the reward directly into your account. When it comes time to order, you don't necessarily have to tell them it's your birthday; you can simply mention that you are redeeming your birthday rewards!