The Ultimate Birthday Hack: Woman Reveals How You Can Get Freebies on Your Special Day

Birthdays only come once a year, so make the most of it and enjoy your special day! Celebrate with your loved ones, indulge in an adventurous activity or two, and, most importantly, take full advantage of all the birthday freebies from your favorite restaurants, stores, brands, and so much more.

There are so many things you can get for free on your birthday, but if you're not sure where to look, don't fret because TikTok creator Adrienne Bacon (@ladya_2206) shared a long list of places that offer freebies on your birthday. Check it out below, and keep scrolling to hear how social media feels about this birthday perk!

A woman shared a list of places that offer free food or items on your birthday!

In the viral video, Adrienne revealed several places that offered her a freebie for her birthday. So, if you or a loved one has a birthday coming up, you better start taking notes!

Without further do, here is Adrienne's list: Red Lobster: A piece of chocolate cake

Buffalo Wild Wings: An order of six wings

Krisp Kreme: A dozen donuts

Auntie Anne's: A pretzel

Wingstop: A container of fries

IHOP: A stack of pancakes

Olive Garden: An appetizer or dessert of choice

Chicken Salad Chick: A chick salad

Publix: A bar cake

Salsaritas: An entree

Sephora: Choose a product from their free Birthday gift offerings

Hooters: An appetizer

Bath & Body Works: A free item up to $8.99

Adrienne's list also revealed that these places offer birthday freebies: Cheesecake Factory: A cheesecake

DSW: $5 reward to spend

Ulta Beauty: Choose a product from their free Birthday gift offerings

Cinnabon: A free cold brew

Zaxby's: A free dessert

Chick-fil-A: A free dessert

Noodles & Company: A free crisp

McDonald's: A free iced coffee

Crumbl Cookies: A free cookie

Nothing Bundt Cake: A free mini bundt cake

Lastly, she noted that Dunkin' Donuts doesn't offer any birthday freebies — but these 10 places do: Baskin Robbins: A free scoop of ice cream

Culver's: A free scoop of ice cream

Firehouse Subs: A free sub

Jason's Deli: A free dessert

Haagen Daz: A free scoop of ice cream

Panera Bread: A free dessert

BJ's: A free pizookie

Panda Express: A small a la Carte

Jersey Mike's: A free sub

Starbucks: A free coffee

Many fellow TikTok users participate in their very own "birthday tour."

The genius video, which was posted on Aug. 2, 2023, has been viewed more than 1.7 million times and counting. It also received over 1,900 comments from fellow TikTokers who love collecting birthday freebies!

"I love birthday freebie collecting, I've been doing it for over a decade now," one person said. Adrienne replied, stating that she only learned of it last year but doesn't plan on missing out on any more free gifts (love that for her). A second TikTok user wrote, "I did this one year! It was a blast!"

Source: TikTok / @estaloca21

"I have done this EVERY YEAR for about five years now," a third TikToker shared. "I start getting excited about a month [before] my bday when the coupons start coming in." Another user revealed they've "been doing this many years. My daughter has the same birthday, so we double up."

"I be tired after three stops," someone else added, and we seriously couldn't relate more. Adrienne responded, noting that it took her "almost two weeks to do. I kept track of the expiration dates, lol."

Source: TikTok / @cosmcsun

Some people pointed out that Adrienne didn't include a few of their favorite places, while others asked her about the birthday freebie process. She explained that you can sign up on your favorite restaurants, stores, etc., website or app, and from there, it's a little bit of a waiting game.