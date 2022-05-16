Woman Says Showers Once a Week to Save Time and TikTok Is Grossed Out

Woman Says Showers Once a Week to Save Time and TikTok Is Grossed OutBy Mustafa Gatollari
May. 16 2022, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
If you're someone who really enjoys the hustle and bustle of work, hobbies, and activities, self-care can often be left to the wayside so you can follow through on all the fulfilling things that you love to do. Heck, kids do it all of the time and any parent reading this is probably very well acquainted with the fact that some kids have no problem with not eating or even going to the bathroom so as not to interrupt their playtime.
However, there are throngs of studies that tout the mental benefits of engaging in self care routines: "Engaging in a self-care routine has been clinically proven to reduce or eliminate anxiety and depression, reduce stress, improve concentration, minimize frustration and anger, increase happiness, improve energy, and more."
And that kind of care can look different for different people. Some folks like taking their time preparing tasty meals for themselves. Others might like selecting and coordinating outfits so they can look and hopefully feel their best. Taking a little bit of extra time for personal hygiene can also fall under this category: not only showering but trimming one's hair and moisturizing after a shower and maybe putting on some perfume or cologne that you find pleasant can definitely fall under self-care.
But there are some people who believe that these "unproductive" acts will ultimately dig into the time they'd rather spend doing something else. Like this woman by the name of Reina who went viral on TikTok for stating that she doesn't like to shower because she hates having to deal with her hair after it gets wet and also because, well, it's too time-consuming.
Mainly though, she states that she just doesn't like it.
As a result, Reina says that she's limited the number of showers she takes to one week, which usually occurs on a Sunday.
After revealing the fact that showering for her is more or less a once-in-seven-days occurrence, she decided to divulge to other TikTokers why this is the case.
"I figured I could try to provide a little more insight into why I don't like it. Reason one, the time commitment from warming the water up, getting into the shower, doing all of the necessary shower things, to getting out of the shower, to drying, to waiting for my hair to dry."
"Reason two, wet hair. I hate the feeling of wet hair and no I can't do the hairdryers because I hate the sound of the hairdryer." Many of her TikToks deal with questions she gets about her shower-minimalism way of life.
She does say that a lot of her skin issues began to clear up ever since she took fewer showers, too.
"Reason three, skin issues. Since I started showering less, keep in mind, I was never an everyday showerer since like middle school maybe. Anyway my eczema, my dry scalp. All my skin is [sic] better and reason four, it's not wasteful both with water and products."
Reina also revealed that she is married and her husband doesn't take any issue with the fact that she only hops in the shower once a week.
She received a variety of comments on her videos from other users on the platform. There were some folks who expressed their distaste for Reina's way of life.
Then there were others who were curious as to whether or not she wouldn't at least take a quick body shower after a workout. Others told her to just wear a shower cap so she could at least keep her hair dry. Then there were those who admired the fact that she stuck to her guns and didn't cave to "social pressure" in feeling like she needed to shower every day.
WebMD states that medical professionals state that while many people can be perfectly healthy with daily showers, that there are some who benefit from showering only two to three times a week. "Many doctors say a daily shower is fine for most people. (More than that could start to cause skin problems.) But for many people, two to three times a week is enough and may be even better to maintain good health. It depends in part on your lifestyle."