TikToker Shows Scary Reality Behind Baby Formula Shortage for Kids with Allergies

Becoming a parent is a beautiful and scary prospect. Comedian Joe Rogan once explained that the instant you become a parent there's a specific "switch" that gets turned on in your brain, one that makes you realize, perhaps on a primal, instinctual level, that you are now responsible for another human life and you would do anything in order to make sure that child thrives.

Or, at the very least, you understand that this is what's required of you.