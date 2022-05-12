The "My Dog Stepped on a Bee" TikTok Trend Roasts Amber Heard in the Best Way

The "My Dog Stepped on a Bee" TikTok Trend Roasts Amber Heard in the Best WayBy Michelle Stein
May. 12 2022, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
Since the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial began on April 11, 2022, people across the nation have been tuning into the coverage. The high-profile defamation case has sparked some amusing memes and quotes. Some moments have even resulted in TikTok trends — like the "my dog stepped on a bee" videos that are currently circulating on the social media app.
So what is this trend all about? And why does it feature a random statement from Amber? Let's take a closer look at the original clip and the TikTok videos that have been born from it.
Here's where Amber Heard's "My dog stepped on a bee" quote came from.
On May 4, 2022, Amber testified about a fight she had with Johnny when they were together. The actress was talking about what happened after the altercation — including the now-viral moment, "My dog stepped on a bee." It would have been perfectly boring if it hadn't been for her expression out-of-place, deeply disgusted expression afterward.
Here's an extended version of the original clip, for context.
"My dog stepped on a bee" stitches on TikTok are now hilariously rampant.
As they often do, social media users honed in on the seconds-long clip, added their own rhyming declarations, and a trend was born. Stitches of people saying random phrases that rhyme with "My dog stepped on a bee," accompanied by exaggeratedly disgusted facial expressions have taken off on TikTok — racking up millions of views in the process.
In the TikTok video below, the Amber clip is followed by a guy stating, "My dad has to pee," and then a woman saying, "My mom is stuck in a tree." Three other TikTok users then utter their own rhyming iterations and twitching expressions, including:
- "My squirrel got bit by a flea."
- "Without my glasses, I cannot see."
- "Acting isn't for me."
Another TikTok video that follows this trend has attracted more than 6.4 million views. It includes a woman locked out of her house lamenting, "I forgot my house key."
In yet another stitch, a mother cries, "My child spilled my tea" and a man laments, "I sharted on Santa's knee."
There have been a number of viral moments during the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial.
The Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard case has had viewers transfixed for weeks, and there have been a number of viral moments to come out of the testimony so far. One video appeared to show Georgina Deuter farting while giving their testimony. (It turned out that someone edited the video by strategically adding in a fart sound when Georgina squeaked her chair.)
Another widely-circulated talking point came when Amber awkwardly wiped her nose while testifying, leaving viewers questioning if they had just witnessed her doing coke on the stand.
Additionally, there's a subset of viewers who think Amber is lying about the alleged abuse, and they're convinced she posed for a crying photo while testifying. Others wonder if she has intentionally woven famous movie lines into her testimony.
The trial is scheduled to last for five weeks total — and we have a feeling there could still be plenty of potential TikTok fodder to come.