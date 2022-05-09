Wait, Did Gina Deuters Fart During Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial?By Kelly Corbett
May. 9 2022, Published 2:56 p.m. ET
The ongoing defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has had its fair share of bizarre moments. And while Amber allegedly posing for the cameras while crying definitely takes the cake in the theatrical department, there's a new moment that we cannot stop watching.
Currently, there is a clip making the rounds on social media that shows Georgina “Gina” Deuters, the wife of one of Johnny's long-time employees, taking the stand at the trial. While being questioned, she appeared to fart and then just own up to like it a boss.
But it has come to our attention that this clip may have been edited. Was her flatulence really that uncontrolled or is this video fake? Keep scrolling as we get to the bottom of this.
Did Georgina “Gina” Deuters really fart while taking the stand in the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial?
A video is currently circulating of a woman farting and then owning up to it during Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial. This woman is Georgina “Gina” Deuters and she is married to Stephen Deuters, who is the CEO of IN.2 Film, which is Johnny's U.K. and European based film and television production company.
Per IMDb, Stephen has served as Johnny's assistant on 23 films in the last 18 years.
In the clip below, Gina is answering a question about arnica cream, which Amber claimed to have used to conceal her alleged injuries from Johnny.
While answering, she appears to fart while adjusting herself in her seat. However, instead of trying to play it cool, she immediately owns up to it. "I'm sorry, that was me," she says before proceeding.
Embarrassing? Yes. But before we start meme-ing Gina for her uncalled-for flatulence, we decided to take a closer look at the clip.
Get this: Gina gave her testimony on April 14, but it wasn't until the beginning of May that people started talking about this epic trial toot.
If you watch her full testimony below, Gina does say, "I'm sorry, that was me," while adjusting herself in her chair and talking on the subject of arnica cream (timestamp is about 18 minutes and 35 seconds in). However, it doesn't appear that she actually farted then, as no noise is heard on the live recording.
What likely appears to have happened is as she adjusted in her chair and it made a faint creaking sound that the cameras didn't pick up on.
But some Internet troll decided to add a loud farting noise to the clip and then post it on social media weeks later. Naturally, it went viral. But let's be honest, if this actually happened IRL, we would have been seeing jokes about Gina all over Twitter that day.
Our thoughts? While #JusticeforJohnnyDepp and #JusticeforAmberHeard have both been trending, perhaps #JusticeforGinasFart needs some love too.