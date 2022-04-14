An Look at Gina Deuters and Johnny Depp's RelationshipBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 14 2022, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
If you thought you heard the last of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal drama during their previous court battle, you were wrong. The embattled former couple has returned to stand in front of a judge yet again, this time with Johnny suing Amber for defamation to the tune of $50 million.
That's certainly a hefty sum of money, and Johnny is going to have to prove to the court beyond a reasonable doubt that Amber did publicly defame him, resulting in harmful impacts on his career. To do this, the star and his legal counsel are tapping people with whom the former couple interacted to testify on his behalf. Two of the more intriguing names to come up on the list of witnesses are Gina and Stephen Deuters, but who are they and what relationship do they have with Johnny?
What kind of relationship does Johnny Depp have with Gina and Stephen Deuters?
If you weren't aware of who Gina and Stephen were until recently, you'd be forgiven, as the duo has largely worked behind the scenes with the Pirates of the Caribbean star to help keep his career running smoothly. Stephen has worked for Johnny for over 17 years — Page Six calls him Johnny's "former right-hand man."
Gina is Stephen's wife and also seems to work for the star. She frequently posts about the actor and his career happenings on her own Instagram.
Although Gina and Stephen aren't the most visible faces on Johnny's team, they have appeared alongside the actor at the likes of the 68th San Sebastian International Film Festival and the 16th Zurich Film Festival, both of which were held in 2020.
Stephen is currently the CEO of IN.2 Film, Johnny's U.K. and European-based film production company, per IMDb.
Gina and Stephen are set to testify in Johnny's defamation suit against Amber.
According to official court documents from Fairfax County, Va., where the trial is being held, Stephen and Gina have both been tapped to testify on Johnny's behalf in his fight to prove that Amber defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Information on the couple's deposition at the trial hasn't come out yet, as proceedings only began on April 12, 2022, but we do have some previous context regarding how loyal Stephen is to Johnny from his testimony during a past legal case.
Per the Evening Standard, Stephen previously used some strong words to describe Amber, calling her a "Machiavellian overlord" and a "sociopathic" person who subjected Johnny to "years of abuse."
He further claimed that he never saw any of the injuries that Amber alleged Johnny gave her in the original suit against the actor but noted, "In contrast, Mr. Depp told me on multiple occasions that Ms. Heard had attacked him or abused him physically and verbally."
Although Gina has not testified in court about Amber's actions in the past like Stephen has, she has spoken out about the actress in a since-deleted Instagram post in which she called her a "sociopathic show-pony" and claimed that the Aquaman star lied under oath.
The trial, which is being presided over by Judge Penney Azcarate, is expected to last at least several weeks, per The National News.