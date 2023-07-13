Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Senses Something Going On Between Her Friend and Boyfriend, Plots Her Revenge A woman who sensed that there was something going on between her friend and her boyfriend ultimately confirmed her suspicions in a viral TikTok. By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 13 2023, Published 5:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @millyyy2002

A TikToker named Milly (@millyyy2002) sensed that they may have been something going on between her boyfriend and one of her pals, and decided to bide her time until the exact moment when she could confirm her suspicions.

She documented her patient approach to catching them in the act in a viral TikTok where she was able to ultimately confirm that there was indeed something going on.

Milly writes in a text overlay of the video, which shows her recording "the other woman" in doing her makeup in the mirror: "She don't know I know she been linking with my [ninja emoji]"

Judging by the intimacy of the clips, it seems like the woman that Milly is referring to was someone she once considered a friend, who she discovered is having an affair with her boyfriend behind her back.

The clip then transitions to the woman standing at a counter top, texting on her phone right next to a jar of applesauce. Milly adds: "Texting him rn while I'm right here"

In the next section of the video, Milly records herself sitting in what appears to be a vehicle. An additional overlay reads: "Neither of them responding so I'm going over to his spot"

Source: TikTok | @millyyy2002

It would appear that Milly decided to head on over to her boyfriend's house in order to confirm her suspicions, which were unfortunately correct.

"First thing I see if HER CAR parked DEAD IN THE FRONT !!!" she writes and shows footage of the woman's vehicle outside of her boyfriend's house.

Milly then waited outside of her boyfriend's house until the woman came outside, which she eventually did. "Waited outside for a good HOUR for her to walk out and confront her..."

Source: TikTok | @millyyy2002

The woman, who emerges wearing a t-shirt and pink shorts in sandals, sees Milly and then immediately turns away from her. She tries to wave her away with her cell phone, but will not look the TikToker in the eye as Milly continues to follow and record the woman.

A previous video uploaded to Milly's account shows the woman who her boyfriend was cheating with, happily engaging in a dance routine where they pantomime running.

Judging from some of the other posts that Milly uploaded to her account, it would seem that she knew about her boyfriend's betrayal prior to uploading the clip outing her former friend.

In one video, she dances in front of a camera while seated. A caption on the TikTok reads: "Laughing at him cause he think ion know but I found out everything and play along"

In another, she rocks a clown face makeup filter and says: "Me ignoring my [ninja emoji] to find out the one ian ignore had a girl on a the low..."

Several commenters who saw Milly's initial post, outing the former friend, expressed their sympathy, with one commenter applauding her restraint in not trying to fight the woman who betrayed her trust: "i was expecting the phone to start going cartwheels but i’m soooo sorry you had to go through this"