Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last decade, you’d agree that artificial intelligence is the future. From generating headshots and Instagram captions to customer service and marketing, there’s no limit to what AI can do — just ask TikTok user Mari Melody (@sillyyerba), who used OpenAI’s popular chatbot, ChatGPT, to tell her boss that she was tired of being “sad and poor.”

A woman uses ChatGPT to tell her boss that she can’t be “sad and poor” anymore.

In a video with more than 5 million views as of this writing, Mari explained that she had previously put in her two-week notice at her job and had just gotten a response. In it, her boss asked her to stay more than a month longer than her proposed end date — an offer Mara was inclined to refuse. “So I’m gonna have ChatGPT write an email response of me pretty much saying ‘I can’t be sad and poor for another month,’ in a professional way,” the TikTok user said in a video.

“So I put in the prompt, ‘Write a professional email saying I can’t be sad and poor for another month replying to this email.’ And then in quotes, I put in my manager’s email,” the TikToker explained before sharing the autogenerated email. And it’s no surprise that the chatbot’s response ate and left no crumbs. “I understand that you are open to a longer transition time and I appreciate your consideration of my situation,” the message read.

“However, due to personal circumstances, I’m unable to continue working beyond May 6. I hope you can understand my position. As much as I value my time here, I cannot be sad and poor for another month.” And we couldn’t have said it better. ChatGPT softened the blow at the end of the email, adding, “I hope this does not cause any inconvenience to the team and that we can end things on a positive note.”

